INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Oddity

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Oddity To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Oddity stock or options between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oddity Tech Ltd. ("Oddity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ODD) and reminds investors of the September 17, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Oddity overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove the Company's sales; (2) Oddity's repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; (3) Oddity downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against the Company and/or its subsidiaries; and (4) as a result, Oddity's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research ("Ningi") published a report (the "Ningi Report") regarding Oddity, alleging that the Company "completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business[.]" In particular, the Ningi Report alleged, inter alia, that Ningi "talked to former employees who told [Ningi] that the [Company's] AI is nothing but a questionnaire"; that Oddity's lauded "repeat purchase rates" are attributable to "customers unknowingly enter[ing] into non-cancelable plans" that allow the Company "to recognize repeat purchases in the following quarters even though the customers don't want the product"; and that Ningi had "found hundreds of undisclosed lawsuits filed against ODDITY and its subsidiaries in the US and Israel, frequently alleging unpaid bills and violations of consumer protection laws," including multiple class action lawsuits filed within the past several years.

On this news, Oddity's Class A ordinary share price fell $3.02 per share, or 7.37%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024. Oddity's Class A ordinary share price continued to decline by an additional $1.30 per share, or 3.42%, over the following two consecutive trading sessions, closing at $36.67 per share on May 23, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sonder's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Oddity class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ODD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP