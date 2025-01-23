INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pacira

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Pacira To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Pacira between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCRX) and reminds investors of the March 14, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the Complaint, on August 9, 2024, Pacira announced that the New Jersey District Court invalidated its '495 patent, holding that eVenus did not infringe on the '495 patent on the basis on obviousness and anticipation. The Complaint alleges that this ruling came shortly after Pacira's submission of additional evidence to the Court, which the Court stated would not have any impact on the basis for the decision. The Complaint further alleges that this ruling was secondary to the same court's ruling impacting claims construction for both Pacira's '495 and '336 patents in eVenus's favor.

According to the Complaint, Pacira's announcement that its '495 patent was invalidated surprised investors and analysts alike as they reacted immediately to the revelations. The Complaint alleges that the price of Pacira's common stock declined dramatically. According to the Complaint, from a closing market price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024, Pacira's stock price fell to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024, a decline of over 47% in a single day, thereby damaging investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pacira's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Pacira BioSciences, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PCRX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

