INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of V.F. Corporation

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In VFC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in VFC between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against V.F. Corporation ("VFC" or the "Company") (NYSE: VFC) and reminds investors of the November 12, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: the true state of VFC's turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans' revenue growth trajectory. These statements caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase and/or acquire VFC's securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth emerged on May 21, 2025, when VFC reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a significant decline in Vans' growth trajectory, which faltered from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter. The Company attributed its results and below-expectation guidance largely as "a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses" and "an additional set of deliberate actions" already in-place but previously unannounced. VFC further noted that, disregarding these deliberate actions, Vans would still have shown a "high single digit[]" revenue decline, suggesting growth slowed in comparison to the prior years' sequential improvements irrespective of management's new "deliberate actions."

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to VFC's revelation. The price of VFC's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, VFC's stock price fell to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, a decline of about 15.8% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding VFC's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

