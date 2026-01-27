INVESTOR DEADLINE: F5, Inc. (FFIV) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the F5 class action lawsuit – captioned Smith v. F5, Inc., No. 25-cv-02619 (W.D. Wash.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) securities and charges F5 and certain of F5's executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the F5 class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-f5-inc-class-action-lawsuit-ffiv.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the F5 class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: F5 is a global multi-cloud application security and delivery company which enables customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications on-premises or via public cloud.

The F5 class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to F5's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. The complaint alleges that in truth, F5's optimistic claims, touting its purported best-in-industry security and overall emphasis and confidence in F5's ability to meet and capitalize on the growing security needs for its clientele fell short of reality; F5 was, at the time, the subject of a significant security incident, placing its clientele's security and F5's future prospects at significant risk.

The F5 class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 15, 2025, F5 disclosed that "[i]n August 2025, we learned a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor maintained long-term, persistent access to, and downloaded files from, certain F5 systems. These systems included our BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms." On this news, the price of F5 stock fell nearly 14% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

Then, on October 27, 2025, the F5 class action lawsuit further alleges that F5 published its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due in significant part to the security breach as F5 announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Defendants also allegedly disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the security breach, is F5's highest revenue product. On this news, the price of F5 stock fell nearly 11% over two trading days, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired F5 securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the F5 class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the F5 investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the F5 shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the F5 class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP