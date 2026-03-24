INVESTOR DEADLINE: Gartner, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Gartner class action lawsuit – captioned Schmidt v. Gartner, Inc., No. 26-cv-00394 (D. Conn.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) common stock and charges Gartner as well as certain of Gartner's executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Gartner class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-gartner-inc-class-action-lawsuit-it.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Gartner class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 18, 2026.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Gartner provides business and technology insights for decisions and performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities.

The Gartner class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Gartner's contract value ("CV") growth potential and projected Consulting segment revenue outlook while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) defendants highlighted that the environment among "tariff impacted companies" was "starting to improve," generating "more certainty" in the demographics, which allegedly would result in the opportunity for continued CV growth for Gartner; and (iii) while tariff impacts continued to ease and settle and companies were acting with more certainty, Gartner's non-federal CV growth would fall even further as its Consulting segment revenue faltered below Gartner's long-held projections.

The Gartner class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 5, 2025, Gartner announced its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, revealing that its overall CV growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%; and, the ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to merely 6%. On this news, the price of Gartner stock fell more than 27%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 3, 2026, the Gartner class action lawsuit alleges that Gartner announced a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which had faltered another 2% including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment's performance against Gartner's internal projections. On this news, the price of Gartner stock fell nearly 21%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Gartner common stock during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Gartner class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Gartner investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Gartner shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Gartner class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP