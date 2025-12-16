INVESTOR DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: James Hardie Industries plc Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) common stock (previously American Depositary Shares until their conversion to common stock on July 1, 2025) between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until Tuesday, December 23, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the James Hardie class action lawsuit. Captioned Laborers' District Council and Contractors' Pension Fund of Ohio v. James Hardie Industries plc., No. 25-cv-13018 (N.D. Ill.), the James Hardie class action lawsuit charges James Hardie as well as certain of James Hardie's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: James Hardie designs and manufactures a wide range of fiber cement building products, with manufacturing plants in both the United States and Australia.

The James Hardie class action lawsuit alleges that despite starting to see North America Fiber Cement customers destocking inventory in April and early May 2025, defendants throughout the Class Period made numerous statements falsely assuring investors that the segment remained strong despite the challenging market environment and expressly denying that inventory destocking was occurring. Investors remained unaware that sales in James Hardie's largest business segment were experiencing inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, and not sustainable customer demand as represented, the James Hardie class action lawsuit further alleges.

The James Hardie class action lawsuit also alleges that on August 19, 2025, James Hardie disclosed that sales in North America Fiber Cement declined by 12% due to the customer destocking first discovered by defendants in April through May. On this news, the price of James Hardie's common stock dropped by over 34%, the James Hardie class action lawsuit alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired James Hardie common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the James Hardie class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the James Hardie class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the James Hardie class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the James Hardie class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

