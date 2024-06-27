Investor ESG Software Market size is set to grow by USD 859.6 million from 2024-2028, Steady growth in corporate data volumes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global investor ESG software market size is estimated to grow by USD 859.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Steady growth in corporate data volumes is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of analytics in investor esg software. However, high initial capital investments poses a challenge. Key market players include Anthesis Consulting Group, Conservice, Cority Software Inc., Diginex, Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., Emex Software Ltd., Fincite GmbH, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Locus Technologies, Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., Nasdaq Inc., Novisto Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Refinitiv, Sphera Solutions Inc., Vervantis Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global investor ESG software market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Anthesis Consulting Group, Conservice, Cority Software Inc., Diginex, Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., Emex Software Ltd., Fincite GmbH, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Locus Technologies, Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., Nasdaq Inc., Novisto Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Refinitiv, Sphera Solutions Inc., Vervantis Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Investor ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing importance of energy efficiency and regulatory compliance in businesses. Energy analytics, particularly in the solar industry, is driving this trend through the use of IoT, machine learning, and predictive analytics. These solutions optimize energy management, reduce operating costs, and improve asset efficiency. By providing real-time data and predictive maintenance, enterprises can enhance operational efficiency, minimize carbon emissions, and ensure regulatory adherence. This valuable information is integral to investor ESG software, enabling better energy solutions and informed demand-side operations.

The Investor ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) software market is experiencing significant growth. Companies are increasingly using these tools to manage and report on their ESG performance to stakeholders. According to recent studies, the use of technology for ESG data collection, analysis, and reporting is a trend that is here to stay. Corporations, both large and small, are investing in ESG software to improve their sustainability practices and enhance their reputation. The software enables investors to identify and assess ESG risks and opportunities, and helps companies to align their business strategies with ESG best practices. Additionally, regulatory requirements and investor demand are driving the adoption of ESG software. The future looks bright for this market, with continued innovation and development expected.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global investor ESG software market faces challenges in its expansion due to the high initial costs associated with replacing existing infrastructure with EHS infrastructure. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and industries find it difficult to adopt such infrastructure, restricting market growth. Another hurdle is the integration of ESG software with ERP systems. As ESG standards impact various operational activities, integrating EHS software with ERP systems can maximize benefits. However, the IT infrastructure of companies may not support the investor ESG software, making integration challenging and potentially hindering market growth.

The Investor ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) software market is experiencing significant growth as more organizations prioritize sustainable business practices. However, challenges persist in implementing and utilizing these tools effectively. One challenge is the complexity and diversity of ESG data, requiring advanced data management and analysis capabilities. Another challenge is ensuring data accuracy and reliability, as ESG data sources can vary in quality and consistency. Additionally, integrating ESG data into existing business systems and processes can be a complex undertaking. Lastly, ensuring regulatory compliance and transparency in ESG reporting is a major challenge for organizations. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for the continued success and adoption of Investor ESG software solutions.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This investor esg software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Software

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Software- The Investor ESG Software market is experiencing significant growth as more businesses integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into their operations. These tools help investors assess a company's ESG performance, identify risks, and make informed decisions. Companies such as MSCI, Sustainalytics, and Bloomberg offer comprehensive ESG data and analytics, enabling investors to make better-informed choices. This market trend is driven by increasing awareness of ESG issues, regulatory requirements, and investor demand for transparency.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Investor ESG Software market refers to the industry that provides organizations, both Large Enterprises and SMEs, with tools to manage and report on their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. These software solutions enable transparency in ethical practices, diversity, and carbon emissions, aligning with sustainability programs and adhering to frameworks such as MSCI, SASB, and GRI. Cloud deployment is a common feature, allowing for real-time data access and integration with ERP systems for accurate ESG reporting. The finance sector significantly utilizes these software solutions to assess the financial materiality of ESG issues in their investment decisions.

Market Research Overview

The Investor ESG Software market refers to the industry that provides software solutions to help investors assess the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities of potential investments. These software tools utilize various data sources and analytical models to evaluate a company's ESG performance and provide insights to investors. The market is growing rapidly due to increasing awareness of ESG factors and the need for more efficient and accurate ways to assess them. Key features of these software solutions include data collection and analysis, risk scoring, benchmarking, and reporting capabilities. The market caters to various segments, including asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The software helps investors make informed decisions, manage risk, and enhance their reputation as responsible investors. It also enables regulatory compliance and supports the achievement of sustainability goals. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing importance of ESG factors in investment decision-making and the availability of more data and advanced analytics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Services

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio