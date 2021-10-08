Investor ESG Software Market to Exceed the Valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study
Rise in demand for software that provides complete ecological footprint and meet international compliance and comparable key performance indicators (KPIs) is driving the global investor ESG software market
Growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions in North America is projected to fuel the expansion of regional market in the forthcoming years
Investor ESG Software Market: Overview
Varied energy companies across the globe are growing the adoption of investor environment, social, and governance (ESG) software solutions, which refer to a Software-as-a-Service platform. These solutions allow companies from the energy industry to optimize ESG programs, understand their performance risks, and achieve greater value.
The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global investor ESG software market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Thus, the market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031.
Investor ESG Software Market: Key Findings
- Growing Inclination toward Addressing Environmental Issues Fuels Sales in Market
In recent years, varied corporations, government authorities, investors, and numerous stakeholders are growing focus on ESG investments. Prime motive behind this move is to address numerous problems related to climate change, environmental damage, social inequality, and discrimination. As a result, these entities are increasingly inclining toward the use of investor ESG software.
- Surge in Adoption of Investor ESG Software for Investment Decisions Drives Market Growth
After the 2008 global financial crisis, ESG discretion on the stock market investment decisions is becoming more common as an important part of sustainable development. Sustainable return, risk reduction, and accountability aspects of investments are some of the important facets considered by ESG. Owing to this factor, the demand for investor ESG software is anticipated to grow in the near future.
Investor ESG Software Market: Growth Boosters
- Investor ESG software is gathering traction, as this tool helps enterprises to mitigate and avoid different business behavior risks associated with their assets, investments, and operations
- At present, different enterprises are compelled to track and inform their environmental performance. Moreover, they need to fulfil ESG and corporate social responsibility (CSR) principles. As a result, these organizations are increasingly adopting investor ESG software, which, in turn, is boosting sales opportunities in the market.
- In ESG investing, the incorporation the ESG data into investment decision-making can be beneficial to the society, environment, and investors. Owing to this factor, the adoption of investor ESG software is projected to increase in the forthcoming years.
- A notable growth in the adherence and execution of ESG regulations and rules is expected to improve international investor ESG software practices, and help in the conservation of social and ecological balance
Investor ESG Software Market: Regional Analysis
The North America investor ESG software market is anticipated to experience prominent expansion avenues on the back of growing adoption of the ESG in the institutional investment community in the region.
Several organizations from Europe are witnessing high demand for cost-efficient ESG software. Thus, in order to capitalize this opportunity, there is a significant growth in the entry of new players in the regional market.
Investor ESG Software Market: Competition Landscape
The presence of many players makes the competition landscape of the investor ESG software market quite fierce. Thus, players are focused on utilizing different organic and inorganic strategies to stay ahead in the competition.
Many enterprises are investing in the development of profitable and compact investment software. The move is helping them in attracting more customers.
Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and collaboration agreements are some of the prominent expansion strategies utilized by market players
Investor ESG Software Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report on the investor ESG software market are:
- Dynamo Software, Inc.
- Emex Software Ltd
- Envizi
- Locus Technologies
- Greenstone+ Ltd.
- Fincite Gmbh
- Intelex Technologies, ULC
- Wolters Kluwer NV
- Vervantis Inc.
- Diligent Corporation
- Sphera Solutions, Inc.
- Prentiss Smith & Company, Inc.
- Novisto Inc.
- EKA Software Solutions
Global Investor ESG Software Market: Segmentation
Investor ESG Software Market, by Component
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Investor ESG Software Market, by Deployment
- On Premise
- Cloud
Investor ESG Software Market, by Enterprise Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Investor ESG Software Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
