Investor ESG Software Market to grow by USD 616.29 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by the shift toward green initiatives- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "investor ESG software market by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the investor ESG software market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 616.29 million.

The shift toward green initiatives is a key factor driving the market growth. This is due to the growing awareness of issues such as company governance and social and environmental challenges, investors are beginning to take more account of ESG factors when deciding upon investment decisions. Demand for ESG reporting software is growing as governments and regulators around the world introduce rules to encourage companies to adopt sustainable practices. Additionally, prominent examples, such as the Paris Agreement, have emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship and encouraged investors to seek in-depth ESG data and analysis. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The high initial capital investment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. It's very costly to replace the infrastructure already in place with an EHS infrastructure. Due to high upfront costs that limit the growth of ESG software markets for investors, SMEs, and the industry are faced with considerable difficulties in implementing these infrastructures. The growth of the world's ESG software market for investors has, consequently, been hampered by a huge amount of capital required to make infrastructure investments in environmental health and safety solutions. Additionally, the difficulty of integrating ESG software with enterprise ERP systems poses another significant challenge in the ESG software market for investors. ESG integration is quite difficult because a company's IT infrastructure may not support the ESG investor software it deploys. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The investor ESG software market is segmented by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. As sustainability and responsible investment continue to grow in popularity, software solutions enable the collection, analysis, and publication of ESG measurement data. More prudent investment decisions that take into account ethical and environmental standards will be guided by the help of investors to evaluate a company's ESG performance. In addition, the software sector offers some of the latest ESG tools such as data collection and integration, prescriptive analytics, and visualization. The software market continues to grow, becoming an important channel for integrating ESG concerns into investment strategies around the world, as rules and investor demands for transparency increase. of ESG is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Anthesis Consulting Group, Conservice, Diginex Solutions HK Ltd., Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., Emex Software Ltd., Fincite GmbH, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Locus Technologies, Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., Nasdaq Inc., Novisto Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Refinitiv, Sphera Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Workiva Inc., Vervantis Inc., and Cority Software Inc.

