Investor Group Responds To Texas Pacific Land Trust Press Release

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftVest, L.P., Horizon Kinetics LLC and ART-FGT Family Partners, which collectively beneficially own over 25% of the outstanding shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL), issued the following statement in response to the press release issued yesterday by TPL:

"We believe yesterday's release is the most detailed operational disclosure we have seen from the Trustees since we first invested in TPL. Indeed, we were surprised to learn—in a footnote—that we are now landowners in New Mexico! In our view your release proves exactly why investors need to elect Eric Oliver as trustee."

