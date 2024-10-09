Investor Group Services (IGS) announces the new strategic hire of Austin Carter as Director of Business Development and the promotions of Chad Benoit, Ben LaPres, Peter Lee and Lori Popescu to Principal.

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Carter has joined IGS to lead the firm's investment banking coverage efforts. Austin will focus on helping IGS expand and deepen IGS' many relationships within the investment banking community, to help our expanding network of clients with their sell-side processes. Prior to joining IGS, Austin was the Vice President of Business Development at Silver Oak Services Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm based in Evanston, Illinois. Prior to Silver Oak, he served as a Vice President in Wells Fargo's Technology, Media, and Telecom Investment Banking Group in New York City. Over the course of his investment banking career, Austin executed dozens of financial advisory assignments. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

"Austin is a critical addition to lead our Business Development efforts, focusing on expanding and enhancing our relationships with our investment banking partners. We are thrilled to have him join the firm," explains Rob Lordi, Senior Managing Director.

As part of IGS' continued growth and expansion of its leadership team, Chad Benoit, Ben LaPres, Peter Lee and Lori Popescu have been promoted to Principal. Chad, Ben, Peter, and Lori each bring unparalleled experience to the senior management team.

Since joining IGS in 2016, Chad Benoit has advised clients on hundreds of engagements across a wide variety of industries, with a focus on healthcare and technology. Throughout his tenure at IGS, Chad has led consulting teams that provide insights about the unique characteristics of a diverse set of markets. Through assessment of these dynamics, Chad advises clients on investment opportunities and guides their strategic initiatives. Chad graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in Social Studies.

Ben LaPres has been a leader on IGS' diligence and strategy engagements since 2017 and his experience spans engagements in industrials and manufacturing, logistics and consumer goods, professional services, and technology businesses, among others. Ben brings deep domain expertise from his background in engineering, where he held a number of program management and manufacturing operations leadership roles with multinational aerospace and defense firm CAES (formerly Cobham plc, recently acquired by Honeywell). Ben earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in aerospace engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

Peter Lee joined IGS in 2018 and has been serving clients in both commercial diligence and strategy engagements, as well as actively building new client relationships. Peter's experience primarily revolves around tech-enabled business and professional services across a range of end markets. Prior to joining IGS, Peter worked in Davy Group (Dublin, Ireland) as part of the Portfolio Construction team, focusing on equity research, investment selection, and asset allocation. Peter holds an M.B.A. from Boston College and a Bachelor of Commerce from the National University of Ireland Galway.

Lori has more than a decade of experience in investment banking and private equity consulting. Since joining IGS, Lori has advised clients in investment diligence across sectors as well as providing strategic advisory across several hundreds of engagements. Lori continues to be an integral part of developing new client relationships as well as leading teams in diligence and strategy reviews for private equity and corporate clients in a range of industries. Lori brings her experience in investment banking at Citi where she advised C-suite teams across sectors on M&A, capital markets transactions, optimizing debt levels and other strategic questions. Lori earned her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in mathematics and economics from Colby College.

"These well-deserved promotions reflect the important contributions each individual has made to the success and growth of our firm. Chad, Ben, Peter and Lori have been integral members of our management team and we look forward to their continued development and future contributions to the firm," adds Mindy Berman, Senior Managing Director.

Investor Group Services (IGS) is an industry leading private equity consulting firm specializing in M&A commercial diligence, portfolio value creation and sell-side industry analysis. The Company was founded in 1998 and conducts comprehensive business evaluations, covering key issues such as addressable market size, growth, competitive positioning, value creation and performance improvement. IGS specializes in key high growth end markets including business services, software, media and telecom, consumer products and services, financial services and healthcare, plus specialty manufacturing and industrial solutions.

For additional information, please visit www.igsinsights.com

SOURCE Investor Group Services

SOURCE Investor Group Services