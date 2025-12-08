INVESTOR GROUP SERVICES (IGS) APPOINTS SHAUNA COLLINS AS CFO

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services (IGS), a leading private equity consulting firm specializing in value creation, portfolio optimization, and due diligence advisory, is pleased to announce that Shauna Collins has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shauna Collins is an accomplished finance executive with a strong track record of leading finance, accounting, and internal operations for private equity-backed and growth-oriented businesses. Most recently she served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Putnam Associates, a life sciences consulting firm, where she led the finance function through a period of doubling revenue. Prior to that she spent over eight years at Public Partnerships LLC where she rose to CFO from the position of accounting manager seeing all aspects of the finance function.

Shauna Collins, Chief Financial Officer

"I am excited to join IGS during this pivotal stage of rapid growth and to contribute to the continued evolution of our finance function," said Shauna. "I look forward to working closely with the talented executive team to build on the strong foundation and outstanding reputation IGS has built."

Matt Umscheid expressed his enthusiasm. "Shauna brings great experience in building professional services firms. I am excited to partner with her and the rest of the leadership team as we continue to grow rapidly."

"We are pleased to welcome Shauna as the new CFO of IGS," said Rob Zielinski, Managing Partner at Interlock Equity. "Shauna brings a strong track record of leading transformation and building strong finance functions. We are excited to have her join."

About Investor Group Services (IGS)

IGS provides commercial due diligence, portfolio value creation, and strategic advisory services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies. These groups rely on IGS for strategic insights, market intelligence, and research prowess to inform critical investment and strategic decisions.

For additional information, please visit www.igsinsights.com.

About Interlock Equity

Interlock Equity is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm dedicated to partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based businesses. Since its founding in 2021, Interlock has built a strong track record of supporting passionate entrepreneurs whose companies provide mission-critical services aligned with long-term growth trends. Working collaboratively with management teams, Interlock delivers strategic and operational guidance to help businesses navigate the complexities and opportunities of rapid expansion.

For additional information, please visit www.interlockequity.com.

SOURCE Investor Group Services