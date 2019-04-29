Investor Group Takes Initial Stake In Somatix, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatix, Inc., a software developer of a gesture detection powered remote patient monitoring (PRM) solutions, announces the appointment of Dr. Christopher Geczy to its board of directors effective April 1, 2019. Dr. Geczy, is representing an investor group that has made an initial investment into Somatix.

As an investment manager, Chris has 20+ years of experience in the private fund space, as portfolio manager of several private funds and in an advisory role to startups as well as private companies owned by the family office clients of GKFO. Chris has been on the Finance Department faculty at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania since 1997 where he is Academic Director of Wharton's Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research and the Wharton Wealth Management Initiative at Wharton Executive Education.

Chris has lectured to thousands of industry professionals on due diligence, investment analysis and market trends and his work has appeared in numerous books and scholarly finance journals. Chris has a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in finance and econometrics from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Geczy said "As an elected representative of the investor group and new Somatix director, I am excited about the prospects of Somatix and the promise of its technology. I believe the company market position and the scope of its technology are nothing less than revolutionary."

Eran Ofir, CEO and co-founder of Somatix, Inc. said "We are pleased to have Dr. Geczy joining our board at a time when we are gaining more momentum in the digital health market. Chris is a leader with a depth of knowledge across all aspects of the institutional marketplace."

About Somatix

Somatix's remote patient monitoring software platform uses patented gesture detection technology, wearables, and machine learning algorithms to analyze massive volumes of data in real time to remotely, and passively detect clinical insights, such as risk factors for adverse health events and activities of daily living. The Somatix platform leverages existing sensors embedded in commercial, off-the-shelf smartwatches, and IoT devices, as well as Somatix's own branded smartband to collect gestures data. Visit www.somatix.com to learn more.

