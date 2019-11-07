Investor Intelligence Conference Kicks Off MJBizConWEEK in Las Vegas

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Investor Intelligence Conference (IIC), designed by MJBizDaily will kick off MJBizConWEEK in Las Vegas, Monday and Tuesday, December 9-10, 2019.

Designed by MJBizDaily's Investor Intelligence , a premium resource for the balanced and unbiased market intelligence, projections and insider analysis needed to navigate the hemp and cannabis industry, this two-day conference connects serious investors--high net worth and accredited investors tied to family offices, banks, venture capitalists, hedge funds and institutional investment firms--with the forecasts and data crucial to making informed decisions.

This dedicated investing event is tailored to fit the unique needs of these sophisticated investors with deep dives into topics such as: impact of legalization, capital raises and allocation; M&As and valuations; and determining competitive advantage in a nascent industry, and more.

"The View from Wall Street" keynote will be presented by Danny Moses. Moses is Founder of Moses Ventures and best known for his success in calling and navigating the housing bubble of the early 2000s. Moses serves as an advisor to KushCo (KSHB) and the majority of his cannabis investments are expressed through his interest and involvement in Merida Capital Partners.

Unique sessions like "Ready to Invest" from The Arcview Group and an invitation-only master class from Cowen will round out the agenda. While breakout sessions will cover a wide range of topics from the broad to the niche subjects: globalization of cannabis, the regulatory landscape, consolidation, and investing across all aspects of the value chain--including socially responsible investing.

Attendees will get updated on the varied US markets, as well as Canada, Europe, and the markets beyond.

The Investor Intelligence Conference together with MJBizCon gives attendees the most comprehensive, 360⁰ access and insight into the world of cannabis and cannabis investing.

