Investor Loan Source Expands Real Estate Financing Solutions with Addition of Mortgage Director

HOUSTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Loan Source is pleased to announce an expansion of our real estate lending business with the addition of Mortgage Director Minesh Brahmbhatt. This new initiative offers a variety of additional programs from external sources for short and long-term financing of commercial and investment properties.

Under the leadership of Minesh Brahmbhatt, an experienced professional with over 15 years of expertise in sourcing funding from banks, insurance companies, government programs, and other investment entities, Investor Loan Source now provides real estate investors a wider range of options to finance their projects.

Investor Loan Source, based in Houston, Texas, greatly expands suite of financing solutions for Real Estate investors. Post this

The new external loan program division of Investor Loan Source enables real estate investors to leverage all types of funding programs to fit their investment goals. Investors can finance and refinance investment properties for longer terms, secure the most competitive rates, and access capital for any type of property in any US market.

"Since our inception in 2014, we've paired a foundation of exemplary customer service with innovative financing options for real estate investors. This latest expansion continues that tradition by providing a complete suite of outside loan solutions to complement our private capital programs," says Tom Berry, Co-Founder and CEO of Investor Loan Source.

Investor Loan Source was founded in 2014 by real estate investors, Tom Berry and Donald Sutton. For over 20 years, Donald and Tom and their staff members have been investing in residential, storage, commercial, retail, and other real estate markets. Their extensive experience in real estate and deep understanding of investor needs have supported a decade-long track record of delivering innovative solutions that build wealth for real estate investors.

About Investor Loan Source

Investor Loan Source is dedicated to real estate investors. We're investors ourselves and pride ourselves on serving as the Go-To lending source for real estate investors. We have a highly trained staff that's committed to helping you meet your goals. We will answer any questions and guide you through the lending process - whether you are buying and rehabbing your first property or are a seasoned real estate investor. We believe in helping our clients build wealth through real estate and helping investors finance their projects quickly and efficiently.

For more information on our expanded suite of funding solutions, please contact us at 409.735.6267 or visit us at www.ils.cash.

SOURCE Investor Loan Source