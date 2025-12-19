Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Charming Medical, Limited Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Charming Medical, Limited (NASDAQ: MCTA) securities between October 10, 2025 and November 12, 2025. The Company claims to "enhance[] the quality of life from the inside out by integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) wellness practices with modern technology."

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Charming Medical, Limited (MCTA) Engaged in a Fraudulent Stock Promotion Scheme

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Charming was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) Charming's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

Plaintiff alleges that in the weeks leading up to November 12, 2025, Charming's share price surged from the initial public offering price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $29.36 per share, despite no fundamental news from the Company justifying such a spike. Investigations and public reports have revealed that Charming's stock became the subject of an illicit social-media-based promotion scheme that artificially inflated its price. These reports detail how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted Charming in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational, but baseless, claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors. On November 12, 2025, the SEC halted trading of Charming's stock. The stock remains halted because the Company has not provided the information regulators required to lift the suspension.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Charming Medical, Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

