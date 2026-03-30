Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Vital Farms, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Vital Farms purports to be an ethically minded food company that became the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and second largest U.S. egg brand by retail dollar sales.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements because: (1) defendants emphasized the importance of implementing the enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system to Vital Farms' operations and that it was "fundamental to the operational improvements we are planning"; (2) stated the implementation of the ERP would require the time and attention of "management and key crew members"; (3) indeed, defendant Wrede stated that Vital Farms pushed back the expected implementation date of the ERP to "ensure flawless switchover"; (4) given the stated importance of and management's knowledge of the issues surrounding the implementation of the ERP, defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing, that implementing the ERP would result in delays of shipments and/or production; (5) defendants did not warn investors that implementing the ERP would result in delays in shipments and/or production, instead merely couching it as a hypothetical in their risk disclosures; and (6) as a result of the delay in shipments and/or production, Vital Farms would lose important retail shelf space, which would negatively impact Vital Farms' business and operations.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 26, 2026, Vital Farms filed an annual report on a Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2025, revealing that Vital Farms's revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $759,444,000, missing its guidance of $775,000,000. Furthermore, the Company missed the earnings per share ("EPS") consensus, reporting EPS of $0.35 versus market consensus of $0.39. The 2025 10-K also revealed that the Company experienced "temporary disruptions in order and fulfillment levels following the launch date of the new ERP system." On this news, Vital Farms stock declined by $2.68 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $22.11 on February 26, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Vital Farms, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP