Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Mynaric AG

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) securities between June 20, 2024 and October 7, 2024. Mynaric develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the U.S. and internationally.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Mynaric AG (MYNA) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) lower-than-expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components were causing production delays for Mynaric's CONDOR Mk3 product; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue growth and cause the Company to incur an operating loss; (iii) as a result, Mynaric was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for FY 2024; and (iv) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 20, 2024, Mynaric issued a press release providing an update to its FY 2024 guidance, advising that "the company now expects full-year 2024 IFRS-15 revenue to range between EUR 16.0 million to EUR 24.0 million compared to previous guidance of a range between EUR 50.0 million to EUR 70.0 million", citing "production delays of CONDOR Mk3 caused by lower than expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components"; and that "the company now expects full-year 2024 operating loss to range between a loss of EUR 55.0 million to EUR 50.0 million compared to previous guidance of a range between a loss of EUR 40.0 million to EUR 30.0 million", citing "the lower than expected revenue and higher than expected production costs due to lower yields." The Company also revealed the voluntary departure of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, Mynaric's American Depository Share ("ADS") price fell $2.32 per ADS, or 55.9%, to close at $1.83 per ADS on August 20, 2024.

