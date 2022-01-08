INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Their Behalf

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR MARATHON LOSSES

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 15, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: October 13, 2020 through November 15, 2021

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Toll Free (844) 887-9500 or Email at [email protected]

MARATHON'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that primarily engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. On October 13, 2020, Marathon issued a press release announcing the formation of the Beowulf Joint Venture. That press release represented that the Beowulf Joint Venture was "focused on delivering low cost power to Marathon's Bitcoin mining operations [,]" while also asserting various purported benefits that would flow to Marathon in connection with that joint venture.

On November 15, 2021, the truth regarding the Beowulf Joint Venture was revealed when Marathon reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results through the filing of a Form 10-Q. In the report, Marathon disclosed that the company received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") seeking documents concerning its Hardin, Montana data center. Specifically, Marathon revealed that "during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, [Marathon] and certain of its executives received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility described in [Marathon's] Form 8-K dated October 13, 2020." The report went on to disclose that Marathon understands "that the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law."

Following this news, Marathon stock fell $20.52, or 27%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021.

Marathon investors may, no later than February 15, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

