INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Camping World shares during the period from April 29, 2025 through February 24, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Camping World securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 11, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Camping World, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., is a retailer of recreational vehicles, RV accessories, and related services.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors about the Company's ability to effectively manage inventory and consumer demand using data analytics.

According to the suit, Camping World overstated retail demand and its ability to surgically manage inventory levels while failing to disclose that the Company would need to implement strict corrective inventory management objectives that would negatively impact gross profit and margins.

On October 28, 2025, the Company reported declining new vehicle revenue, lower average selling prices, and decreased gross margins as part of its third quarter 2025 financial results. Shares fell $4.17, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share the following trading day.

Then, on February 24, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had implemented strict corrective inventory management objectives that would create gross margin headwinds into 2026, and reported a net loss of $109.1 million for fourth quarter 2025, while also announcing it would pause its quarterly dividend. Shares fell $1.79, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026, the next trading day.

If you are a Camping World investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague