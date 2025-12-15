INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (NYSE: FI) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit against Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (NYSE: FI) ("Fiserv" or the "Company") has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fiserv shares during the period of July 23, 2025 through October 29, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Fiserv securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Fiserv, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in payments and financial technology solutions.

The lawsuit alleges that in July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 financial guidance after conducting a "re-underwriting" of its new initiatives and products. The Company assured investors that, although some projects faced delays, they remained fundamentally sound. The complaint contends that these statements were false and misleading, as on October 29, 2025, Fiserv admitted that its July 2025 guidance had been based on "assumptions … which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution."

On this news, Fiserv's share price plummeted $55.57 per share – 44% – from a closing price of $126.17 per share on October 28, 2025 to a close of $70.60 per share on October 29.

