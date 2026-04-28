INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Lufax Holding Ltd. (NYSE: LU) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Lufax Holding Ltd. (NYSE: LU) ("Lufax" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Lufax American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") during the period from April 7, 2023 through January 26, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Lufax securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 20, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lufax lacked adequate internal controls; and (2) certain of Lufax's financial results were materially misstated.

On January 27, 2025, Lufax announced that it was proposing to remove its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"), because PwC had raised significant concerns about Lufax's financial disclosures – including with respect to related-party transactions – and that its audit opinions for the 2022 and 2023 Annual Reports were no longer to be relied upon.

On this news, the price of Lufax's ADSs fell $0.40 per ADS, or more than 13%, to close at $2.49 per ADS on January 27, 2025. The price of the ADSs continued to decline over the next two trading days.

If you are a Lufax investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague