INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Oddity Tech Ltd. ("Oddity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ODD) investors. A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Oddity on behalf of purchasers of Oddity securities between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Important deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired ODDITY securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 17, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oddity describes itself as "a consumer tech platform that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market." The Company purports to serve customers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform to identify consumer needs, as well as develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Oddity "completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business[.]" In particular, the Ningi Report alleged that it "talked to former employees who told [Ningi] that the [Company's] AI is nothing but a questionnaire"; that Oddity's lauded "repeat purchase rates" are attributable to "customers unknowingly enter[ing] into non-cancelable plans"; and that Ningi had "found hundreds of undisclosed lawsuits filed against ODDITY and its subsidiaries in the US and Israel, frequently alleging unpaid bills and violations of consumer protection laws."

On this news, Oddity's share price fell $3.02 per share, or 7.37%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024. It continued to decline by an additional $1.30 per share, or 3.42%, over the following two consecutive trading sessions.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at [email protected] or (215) 875-3048

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

