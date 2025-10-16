INVESTOR REMINDER: Berger Montague Notifies V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) ("VFC" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from October 30, 2023 through May 20, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired VFC securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 12, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

VFC, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. VFC owns well-known brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport.

According to the complaint, VFC misled investors about the success of its turnaround plan, particularly regarding Vans. The Company allegedly failed to disclose that additional restructuring steps were necessary and that those efforts were already underway, negatively impacting revenue, and contradicting earlier public statements.

On May 21, 2025, VFC reported that Vans revenue declined 20 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, worsening from an 8 percent decline in the previous quarter. VFC attributed the shortfall to internal cost-cutting and restructuring actions that had not been previously disclosed. The Company also confirmed that Vans would have reported a high single-digit revenue decline even without these measures, raising concerns about deeper brand issues. Following the announcement, VFC stock fell from a close of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, to a close of $12.15 per share on May 21, a drop of more than 15 percent.

If you are a VFC investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.























