Investor Rights Lawyers File Legal Claims on Behalf of Investors in Patrick Horsman-Promoted Businesses Integrated CBD, Integrated AG

The investor rights lawyers at the Goldman Scarlato & Penny PC law firm ("GSP") have filed claims for compensation on behalf of dozens of investors in Integrated CBD, a business promoted by Patrick Horsman.

In their complaint, the Integrated investors, located across the country, are alleging that the Integrated investments were offered and sold to them through misrepresentations and omissions of material fact, pertaining primarily to certain important conflicts of interest, the use of investor funds, and the backgrounds of some of the Integrated leadership team members.

The investors are represented by GSP partners Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato. Attorneys Rosca and Scarlato have been in touch with Integrated investors for several months, have collected a considerable volume of evidence, and have spoken with individuals with knowledge. They encourage any individuals with knowledge of the facts surrounding the Integrated securities offerings to contact them with useful information.

Integrated CBD was launched in 2019 ostensibly to capitalize on opportunities in the hemp and CBD industry, the investors' complaint alleges. The Integrated investment opportunities were offered and sold by promoters including Patrick Horsman, a financial industry professional, according to the complaint. Following substantial investments throughout 2019, Integrated CBD investors learned in 2020 that their investments were lost, and Horsman and his associates had shut down the business, the complaint alleges. The case was filed in FINRA arbitration, case no. 21-00981.

What Integrated Investors May Do

Integrated investors may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free, no-obligation discussion of their circumstances and potential options, or to provide useful information, toll free at 888-998-0530 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers typically work on a contingency fee basis, advance case expenses, and only seek payment for their fees and expenses if and when they obtain compensation for their clients. They bring decades of experience between them in investigating and litigating investment fraud and misconduct cases in courts and arbitration tribunals throughout the country.

Please visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the firm and our attorneys' background and admissions to practice law. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions, under applicable rules. There has been no finding of liability as to any of the allegations in this release.

