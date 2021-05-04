Investor Rights Lawyers File Legal Claims on Behalf of Investors in Tyler Tysdal's Cobalt "Athlete Loan" Program

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights lawyers at the Goldman Scarlato & Penny PC law firm ("GSP") have filed claims for compensation on behalf of investors in Cobalt Sports Capital, a business co-founded and promoted by Tyler Tysdal.

In December 2019, Tysdal and an associate were criminally indicted for 64 counts of securities fraud in connection with their Cobalt business. The criminal case, which is pending, followed a regulatory action against Tysdal and others by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in September 2019. The SEC and the Colorado prosecutors accused Tysdal and others of misusing Cobalt investor money, among others.

In their case, the Cobalt investors alleged that the respondent, a Colorado-based investment advisory firm, failed to conduct adequate due diligence before recommending the Cobalt investments to its customers. The Cobalt investors further allege that, upon Cobalt's collapse, the advisory firm failed to advise them of its own liability for the allegedly negligent due diligence, and instead urged the investors to do nothing and allow the firm to pursue claims on their behalf, in an attempt to conceal its own responsibility for the investors' losses.

The Cobalt investors are represented by Goldman Scarlato & Penny investor rights lawyers, who have been in touch with Cobalt investors for months, have collected a considerable volume of records, and have spoken with individuals with knowledge. They encourage any individuals with knowledge of the facts surrounding Cobalt to contact them with useful information. The case was filed in AAA arbitration, case no. 012100036689 (2021).

