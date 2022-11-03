Investor talks at International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Germany - Apaton

MUNICH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apaton, focused on investor relations work in the DACH region, will accompany five commodity companies from Canada to the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Munich, Germany, November 4-5, 2022. The fair has been held annually since 2005 and brings together investors and companies from the precious metals and commodities sectors.

The Specialists from Apaton have built up a network for Investor Relations in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) over a good 20 years. Corresponding talks at Events are arranged in advance, and CEOs are accompanied on-site during the talks.

"Personal contact is still the gold standard for good relationships between companies and investors. Especially in German-speaking areas, personal contact and continuity and reliability in business relations are crucial," adds Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH.

While Apaton focuses on building investor relationships in German-speaking countries, partners are located worldwide. The team creates investable visibility in new regions and markets through various activities, from content marketing to specialized events.

The following companies will present at the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show. Do not hesitate to contact us for further information, investor presentations, or 1:1 requests.



Barsele Minerals Corp | Gold | CA0688921083 | https://barseleminerals.com

dynaCERT Inc | Hydrogen | CA26780A1084 | https://dynacert.com

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc | Oil, Gas | CA80412L8832 | https://www.saturnoil.com

Troilus Gold Corp | Gold | CA8968871068 | https://www.troilusgold.com

Tocvan Ventures Corp | Gold, Silver | CA88900N1050 | https://tocvan.com

