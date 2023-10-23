Investor Technology Group Unveils Next-Generation Mosaic Digital Deal Modeling Platform

"Since our founding, thousands of investment professionals at private equity firms managing over half a trillion of AUM have adopted Mosaic to efficiently screen "top of the funnel" investment opportunities through our pioneering "assumptions-driven" deal modeling workflow," said Ian Gutwinski, Founder & CEO of Investor Technology Group, and former Principal at Onex Partners. "This next generation of Mosaic released today is the culmination of two years of collective insight from this trailblazing group of deal makers who have pushed us to extend our platform's capabilities past the "screening" stage through to the final bid stage."

Mosaic's enhanced features poised to revolutionize the front office deal making workflow include:

Fully Customizable P&Ls. No two businesses fit one mold. Build to Revenue, Gross Margin, EBITDA, and Cash Flow items effortlessly with dynamic row types and user-defined formulas. Seamlessly incorporate multiple segments' Revenue and/or EBITDA for comprehensive insight into the building blocks of organic growth.





No two businesses fit one mold. Build to Revenue, Gross Margin, EBITDA, and Cash Flow items effortlessly with dynamic row types and user-defined formulas. Seamlessly incorporate multiple segments' Revenue and/or EBITDA for comprehensive insight into the building blocks of organic growth. Quarterly & Monthly Modeling. Go deeper than annual forecasting, with the ability to map operating models down to the quarter or month. Gain control over seasonality and fine-tune your hold period cash flow and liquidity forecasting.





Go deeper than annual forecasting, with the ability to map operating models down to the quarter or month. Gain control over seasonality and fine-tune your hold period cash flow and liquidity forecasting. Dynamic and Customizable Excel Exports. Mosaic instantly downloads any model created on-platform into dynamic, well-formatted Excel files – but only the tables relevant to your analysis – ensuring clean, focused, and easily reviewable models. Customize outputs to match your firm's distinct branding preferences. No more 50,000-cell templates with 35,000 unused cells.





Mosaic instantly downloads any model created on-platform into dynamic, well-formatted Excel files – but only the tables relevant to your analysis – ensuring clean, focused, and easily reviewable models. Customize outputs to match your firm's distinct branding preferences. No more 50,000-cell templates with 35,000 unused cells. Simplified Stub Entry & Exit. Select a specific transaction date and leave the "stubbing" math to Mosaic. Quickly explore the returns impact of varying hold period lengths.





Select a specific transaction date and leave the "stubbing" math to Mosaic. Quickly explore the returns impact of varying hold period lengths. Enhanced Sensitivity Analysis. Assess the range of outcomes with improved sensitivity analysis. Show MOIC, IRR, or both on customizable sensitivity tables.

For more information on the specific functionality mentioned above (and more), see:

https://www.mosaic.pe/blog/mosaic-unveils-the-next-generation-of-digital-deal-modeling

Reflecting on the Company's founding journey, Ian shared, "As a private equity Principal prior to building Mosaic, I struggled to understand why an industry as sophisticated and thoughtful as ours was running its core unit of analysis (the LBO) on 1980s technology. The proportion of my time spent on thinking critically about the key assumptions underlying new investments vs. auditing Excel formulas early in my career was misaligned to where value was truly created by investors. Our vision at ITG is to harness state-of-the-art technologies to invert that ratio for the world's best investors and their Limited Partners. Less Time Linking, More Time Thinking™."

Experience the new era of Digital Deal Modeling™ with Mosaic today.

About Investor Technology Group

Investor Technology Group is digitizing the private equity front office through its pioneering Digital Deal Modeling™ platform, Mosaic.

Thousands of the world's best investment professionals at firms managing over half a trillion of assets including Bridgepoint, Onex, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, The Riverside Company, and many more leverage the Mosaic platform to efficiently screen a world of opportunity and identify the handful of investments worthy of their portfolios.

By combining our founding team's deep sector expertise with cutting edge digital technologies – and the collective intelligence of our pioneering user base – we're building the future of private equity. To be a part of that future, visit Mosaic.pe or contact [email protected].

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254133/Investor_Technology_Group_Mosaic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254134/Mosaic_LBO_Screenshot____Mosaic_Screen_wide_02.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254135/Mosaic_Forecast_Screenshot____Mosaic_Screen_Op_Model_03.jpg

SOURCE Investor Technology Group, Inc.