InvestorKeep is the First Third-party, Unbiased Solution That Monitors All Financial Accounts to Protect and Earn More From Customer's Hard-earned Money

CHICO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at InvestorKeep has a simple question, "Who really has your back?" Reading and navigating financial statements is difficult. More difficult still is the ability to keep track of the money you may be losing to excessive fees, poor-quality investments, and investments that don't fit your risk profile. Too often, financial professionals are too busy to give their clients' accounts the attention they deserve, which could result in them losing thousands of dollars without their knowledge.

The InvestorKeep platform is designed to give customers peace of mind that all their accounts, banking to investments, are being managed well, fees are appropriate, and investments match their age and stage of life. InvestorKeep is a powerful financial monitoring online software company. It is designed to eliminate the financial vulnerabilities of people at all ages and stages of their financial journey. Learn more at investorkeep.com. Follow us at @InvestorKeep. After receiving an alert, you can connect with your financial professional to discover available money-saving options. Lower interest rates, reduced fees, or strategic investments are all possibilities you may be missing, but with InvestorKeep, you can stay up to date with your potential.

Most investors, you have multiple financial accounts with multiple financial institutions and limited visibility into what's happening with each of them. Changes in fees, quality, fit, and management are affecting their savings and likely costing them money in ways they never see. Over time, financial portfolios can lose well over $100K to small changes most investors never notice.

Who is watching your money?

The easiest answer is "my financial advisor, my banker, or even my accountant." In truth, the average financial professional has over 200 clients, often with multiple accounts. It takes at least 45 minutes for a minimum review and assessment of each account. It's not hard to imagine, that these accounts are probably not being monitored as closely as they could and should be.

Not to worry - The future of financial technology is here.

InvestorKeep allows customers to monitor their banking and investment accounts, helping them keep more of and earn more from their hard-earned money. All accounts are monitored 24/7, and whenever there is an opportunity or a concern, InvestorKeep will send the customer an alert. Each alert is tailored to their specific financial needs. These alerts instantly allow them to share their concerns with the proper financial professional. On any account, from anywhere.

All InvestorKeep communications include personalized content. A major stock market decline, for example, will issue an alert that addresses the specific impact on a portfolio. Other alerts may notify of rating downgrades, fee changes, management changes, and more. All alerts contain an explanation ready to be forwarded to a financial advisor.

InvestorKeep ensures you have actively-managed accounts.

There is no marketing and no need to change bank or wealth management firms. Finances are complex, and that leaves most people vulnerable; the InvestorKeep app is here to fix that.

InvestorKeep is the first third-party, unbiased solution that monitors finances to protect customer's hard-earned money. InvestorKeep's commitment to transparency keeps them from being left in the dark about what is happening with their money. The process is simple; sign up, add any and all accounts to be monitored, complete a brief financial risk profile, and start receiving real-time alerts and monitoring.

