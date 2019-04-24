Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $48.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $57.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on May 24, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2019.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "It was a challenging quarter for the industry given the difficult interest rate environment. However, we are encouraged that pressure on our net interest margin should abate as the Federal Reserve remains on pause regarding interest rates."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "Credit quality and capital remain strong. This quarter we repurchased shares totaling $73.7 million and paid dividends of $31.0 million."

Performance Highlights

Total assets increased $316.6 million , or 1.2%, to $26.55 billion at March 31, 2019 from $26.23 billion at December 31, 2018 . Effective January 1, 2019 , the Company adopted new accounting guidance that requires leases to be recognized on its Consolidated Balance Sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Our right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were $187.6 million and $197.3 million , respectively, at March 31, 2019 .

, or 1.2%, to at from at . Effective , the Company adopted new accounting guidance that requires leases to be recognized on its Consolidated Balance Sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Our right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were and , respectively, at . Net loans increased $125.0 million , or 0.6%, to $21.50 billion at March 31, 2019 from $21.38 billion at December 31, 2018 .

, or 0.6%, to at from at . Total deposits increased $49.7 million , or 0.3%, to $17.63 billion at March 31, 2019 from $17.58 billion at December 31, 2018 .

, or 0.3%, to at from at . Total non-interest income was $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 , an increase of $2.1 million , or 22.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 22.9%, compared to the three months ended . Total non-interest expense was $103.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 , an increase of $2.3 million , or 2.3%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 2.3%, compared to the three months ended . During the three months ended March 31, 2019 , the Company repurchased 6.2 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $73.7 million .

Financial Performance Overview

First Quarter 2019 compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

For the first quarter of 2019, net income totaled $48.2 million, an increase of $14.8 million as compared to $33.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income decreased by $6.6 million, or 3.9%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:

Interest expense increased $8.4 million , primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 12 basis points to 1.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 . The average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased $480.3 million , or 2.4%, to $20.63 billion .

, primarily attributable to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased 12 basis points to 1.81% for the three months ended . The average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased , or 2.4%, to . An increase in interest and dividend income of $1.8 million , or 0.7%, to $256.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily attributable to a $474.6 million increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans decreased 3 basis points to 4.19%, driven by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2018 included increased interest income from the paydown and payoff of trust preferred securities.

, or 0.7%, to as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily attributable to a increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans decreased 3 basis points to 4.19%, driven by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2018 included increased interest income from the paydown and payoff of trust preferred securities. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 .

Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 2.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities and reduced income from prepayment penalty fees and trust preferred security paydowns and payoffs. Excluding the impact of prepayment penalty fees and trust preferred security paydowns and payoffs, net interest margin decreased 6 basis points for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Total non-interest income was $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to a loss of $20.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of the sale of securities in the fourth quarter of 2018, total non-interest income decreased $860,000, or 7.1%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to income of $12.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $520,000 decrease in other income primarily attributed to gains on our equipment finance portfolio and a decrease of $349,000 in gain on sales of other real estate owned.

Total non-interest expenses were $103.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.2%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of the branch closure costs in the fourth quarter of 2018, total non-interest expenses increased $4.0 million, or 4.1%, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to non-interest expenses of $99.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase is due to an increase of $4.2 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense, primarily related to employee benefits including medical expenses, and an increase of $1.9 million in office occupancy and equipment expense, in part due to increased snow removal costs. Partially offsetting these increases is a $1.0 million decrease in other operating expenses related to a $1.3 million charitable contribution to the State of New Jersey's Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit ("NRTC") Program during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 22.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was positively impacted in 2018 by the resetting of deferred tax assets to reflect the increase in New Jersey state tax rates. In addition, the effective tax rate was positively impacted in the fourth quarter of 2018 by a charitable contribution to the NRTC Program, which provided a $1.0 million tax credit.

First Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2018

For the first quarter of 2019, net income totaled $48.2 million, a decrease of $9.8 million as compared to $57.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, first quarter of 2019 net interest income decreased by $9.8 million, or 5.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018 due to:

Interest expense increased $34.5 million , or 58.3%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 59 basis points to 1.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $764.3 million , or 5.2%, to $15.40 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $562.5 million , or 12.1%, to $5.23 billion .

, or 58.3%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 59 basis points to 1.81% for the three months ended . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased , or 5.2%, to for the three months ended and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 12.1%, to . An increase in interest and dividend income of $24.7 million , or 10.6%, to $256.2 million primarily as a result of a $1.44 billion increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 10 basis points to 4.19% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 51 basis points to 2.90%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities.

, or 10.6%, to primarily as a result of a increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 10 basis points to 4.19% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 51 basis points to 2.90%, primarily driven by higher average yields on available-for-sale debt securities. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

Net interest margin decreased 30 basis points year over year to 2.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 from 2.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $2.1 million, or 22.9%, year over year. The increase is due to an increase of $718,000 in fees and service charges and an increase of $718,000 in other income primarily attributed to non-depository investment products and gains on our equipment finance portfolio.

Total non-interest expenses were $103.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $2.3 million, or 2.3%, year over year. The increase is due to an increase of $1.9 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense due to additions to our staff to support our growth as well as merit increases, an increase of $1.9 million in data processing and communication expense and an increase of $1.5 million in advertising and promotional expense. These increases are partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in professional fees and a decrease of $1.2 million in federal insurance premiums.

Income tax expense was $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $20.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 25.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Our provision for loan losses is primarily a result of the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, our provision for loan losses was $3.0 million, compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net charge-offs were $4.1 million compared to net recoveries of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.

Total non-accrual loans were $117.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2019 compared to $124.9 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At March 31, 2019, there were $40.1 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $29.1 million were residential and consumer loans, $8.1 million were commercial and industrial loans and $2.9 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $13.6 million were classified as accruing and $26.5 million were classified as non-accrual at March 31, 2019.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCI loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 113



$ 24.8



97



$ 20.2



99



$ 21.3



101



$ 20.6



97



$ 16.9

Construction —



—



3



9.2



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 11



29.6



6



23.1



11



12.4



6



27.4



3



5.0

Commercial real estate 4



4.5



7



5.5



8



15.3



9



8.7



5



5.7

Commercial and industrial 15



11.3



9



2.1



14



5.0



7



2.9



6



3.4

Total 30 to 59 days past due 143



70.2



122



60.1



132



54.0



123



59.6



111



31.0

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 37



7.1



37



9.2



34



5.2



37



9.5



46



7.7

Construction —



—



—



—



3



9.3



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 1



1.1



1



2.6



10



36.7



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate —



—



1



3.4



4



4.2



—



—



1



0.3

Commercial and industrial 7



3.8



5



0.9



4



5.4



1



2.1



1



0.1

Total 60 to 89 days past due 45



12.0



44



16.1



55



60.8



38



11.6



48



8.1

Total accruing past due loans 188



$ 82.2



166



$ 76.2



187



$ 114.8



161



$ 71.2



159



$ 39.1

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 296



$ 56.4



320



$ 59.0



347



$ 66.3



375



$ 69.2



390



$ 72.5

Construction 1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.3



1



0.3

Multi-family 14



34.1



15



33.9



3



2.6



9



19.5



8



20.2

Commercial real estate 32



9.8



35



12.4



39



15.5



36



16.7



38



19.7

Commercial and industrial 14



17.2



14



19.4



14



19.8



13



28.9



19



23.3

Total non-accrual loans 357



$ 117.7



385



$ 124.9



404



$ 104.4



434



$ 134.6



456



$ 136.0

Accruing troubled debt

restructured loans 54



$ 13.6



54



$ 13.6



59



$ 13.2



56



$ 12.8



54



$ 12.4

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.54 %





0.58 %





0.50 %





0.65 %





0.66 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of non-accrual loans



199.44 %





188.78 %





221.06 %





171.46 %





169.97 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of total loans



1.08 %





1.09 %





1.10 %





1.11 %





1.12 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $316.6 million, or 1.2%, to $26.55 billion at March 31, 2019 from December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $125.0 million, or 0.6%, to $21.50 billion at March 31, 2019. Securities decreased $4.3 million, or 0.1%, to $3.68 billion at March 31, 2019.

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new accounting guidance that requires leases to be recognized on our Consolidated Balance Sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Our right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were $187.6 million and $197.3 million, respectively, at March 31, 2019.

The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCI loans) is below:



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:





Multi-family loans $ 8,174,342



8,165,187

Commercial real estate loans 4,852,402



4,786,825

Commercial and industrial loans 2,430,540



2,389,756

Construction loans 232,170



227,015

Total commercial loans 15,689,454



15,568,783

Residential mortgage loans 5,366,970



5,351,115

Consumer and other 691,229



707,866

Total Loans 21,747,653



21,627,764

Deferred fees, premiums and other, net (9,826)



(13,811)

Allowance for loan losses (234,717)



(235,817)

Net loans $ 21,503,110



21,378,136



During the three months ended March 31, 2019, we originated $213.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $197.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, $186.0 million in multi-family loans, $85.5 million in residential loans, $16.8 million in consumer and other loans and $1.5 million in construction loans. The growth in the loan portfolio reflects our continued focus on growing and diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

We also purchase mortgage loans from correspondent entities including other banks and mortgage bankers. Our agreements with these correspondent entities require them to originate loans that adhere to our underwriting standards. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, we purchased loans totaling $84.7 million from these entities. In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $27.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $1.1 million to $234.7 million at March 31, 2019 from $235.8 million at December 31, 2018. Our allowance for loan losses is impacted by the inherent credit risk, growth and composition of our overall portfolio, as well as the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the economic conditions in our lending area. At March 31, 2019, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.08%.

Securities decreased by $4.3 million, or 0.1%, to $3.68 billion at March 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns, partially offset by purchases.

Deposits increased by $49.7 million, or 0.3%, from $17.58 billion at December 31, 2018 to $17.63 billion at March 31, 2019 primarily driven by an increase in time deposits, partially offset by decreases in checking and savings accounts. Checking accounts decreased $141.8 million to $7.18 billion at March 31, 2019 from $7.32 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 72% of our total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2019 compared to 74% at December 31, 2018.

Borrowed funds increased by $113.9 million, or 2.1%, to $5.55 billion at March 31, 2019 from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2018 to help fund the growth of the loan portfolio.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $49.5 million to $2.96 billion at March 31, 2019 from $3.01 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily attributed to the repurchase of 6.2 million shares of common stock for $73.7 million and cash dividends of $0.11 per share totaling $31.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $48.2 million and share-based plan activity of $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Bank remains above FDIC "well capitalized" standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.84% at March 31, 2019.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of March 31, 2019 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 147 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

The Company, as previously announced, will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number is: (866) 218-2404. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Conference Call Pre-registration link: http://dpregister.com/10130512

A telephone replay will be available beginning on April 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on July 25, 2019. The replay number is (877) 344-7529, password 10130512. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on the Company's website www.investorsbank.com and archived for one year.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets









March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)







Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,083



196,891

Equity securities 5,880



5,793

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,156,340



2,122,162

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,536,684 and $1,558,564 at

March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,516,600



1,555,137

Loans receivable, net 21,503,110



21,378,136

Loans held-for-sale 6,827



4,074

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 258,949



260,234

Accrued interest receivable 82,417



77,501

Other real estate owned 6,989



6,911

Office properties and equipment, net 177,465



177,432

Right-of-use assets 187,560



—

Net deferred tax asset 101,499



104,411

Bank owned life insurance 213,491



211,914

Goodwill and intangible assets 98,551



99,063

Other assets 43,879



29,349

Total assets $ 26,545,640



26,229,008

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits $ 17,629,999



17,580,269

Borrowed funds 5,549,587



5,435,681

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 148,277



129,891

Lease liabilities 197,281



—

Other liabilities 64,666



77,837

Total liabilities 23,589,810



23,223,678

Stockholders' equity 2,955,830



3,005,330

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,545,640



26,229,008



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations

























For the Three Months Ended











March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:











Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 224,890



221,566



204,722



Securities:













GSE obligations 266



267



274





Mortgage-backed securities 23,630



21,627



20,022





Equity 37



34



35





Municipal bonds and other debt 2,522



5,755



2,258



Interest-bearing deposits 535



894



455



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,337



4,278



3,801





Total interest and dividend income 256,217



254,421



231,567

Interest expense:











Deposits

65,422



58,279



36,376



Borrowed funds 28,117



26,836



22,707





Total interest expense 93,539



85,115



59,083





Net interest income 162,678



169,306



172,484

Provision for loan losses 3,000



3,500



2,500





Net interest income after provision for loan losses 159,678



165,806



169,984

Non-interest income:











Fees and service charges 6,176



5,948



5,458



Income on bank owned life insurance 1,577



1,501



1,286



Gain on loans, net 433



746



257



Gain (loss) on securities, net 64



(32,802)



(46)



Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net 224



573



153



Other income 2,720



3,240



2,002





Total non-interest income 11,194



(20,794)



9,110

Non-interest expense:











Compensation and fringe benefits 60,998



56,789



59,061



Advertising and promotional expense 3,612



3,931



2,087



Office occupancy and equipment expense 16,171



17,093



16,578



Federal insurance premiums 3,300



3,800



4,500



General and administrative 484



626



500



Professional fees 2,940



3,497



4,402



Data processing and communication 7,999



7,491



6,123



Other operating expenses 7,905



8,996



7,834





Total non-interest expenses 103,409



102,223



101,085





Income before income tax expense 67,463



42,789



78,009

Income tax expense 19,305



9,459



20,084





Net income $ 48,158



33,330



57,925

Basic earnings per share $0.18



0.12



0.20

Diluted earnings per share $0.18



0.12



0.20















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 267,664,063



274,909,840



287,685,531



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 268,269,730



275,249,994



289,131,916



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018





Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning cash accounts $ 175,281

535

1.22 %

$ 246,322

894

1.45 %

$ 199,283

455

0.91 %

Equity securities 5,811

37

2.55 %

5,796

34

2.35 %

5,702

35

2.46 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,111,832

15,416

2.92 %

2,141,255

13,254

2.48 %

2,020,833

10,852

2.15 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,532,764

11,002

2.87 %

1,583,201

14,395

3.64 %

1,759,737

11,702

2.66 %

Net loans 21,452,923

224,890

4.19 %

20,978,370

221,566

4.22 %

20,011,353

204,722

4.09 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 260,543

4,337

6.66 %

249,454

4,278

6.86 %

239,100

3,801

6.36 %

Total interest-earning assets 25,539,154

256,217

4.01 %

25,204,398

254,421

4.04 %

24,236,008

231,567

3.82 % Non-interest earning assets 942,523







681,282







697,486







Total assets

$ 26,481,677







$ 25,885,680







$ 24,933,494

































Interest-bearing liabilities:























Savings $ 2,039,919

4,370

0.86 %

$ 2,064,286

3,535

0.68 %

$ 2,331,475

3,290

0.56 %

Interest-bearing checking 4,975,209

22,082

1.78 %

4,857,070

19,075

1.57 %

4,812,897

13,579

1.13 %

Money market accounts 3,630,708

14,246

1.57 %

3,657,772

13,562

1.48 %

4,091,149

9,292

0.91 %

Certificates of deposit 4,752,700

24,724

2.08 %

4,601,607

22,107

1.92 %

3,398,732

10,215

1.20 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 15,398,536

65,422

1.70 %

15,180,735

58,279

1.54 %

14,634,253

36,376

0.99 %

Borrowed funds 5,229,663

28,117

2.15 %

4,967,147

26,836

2.16 %

4,667,160

22,707

1.95 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,628,199

93,539

1.81 %

20,147,882

85,115

1.69 %

19,301,413

59,083

1.22 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,868,166







2,706,262







2,508,888







Total liabilities 23,496,365







22,854,144







21,810,301





Stockholders' equity 2,985,312







3,031,536







3,123,193







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,481,677







$ 25,885,680







$ 24,933,494

































Net interest income

$ 162,678







$ 169,306







$ 172,484































Net interest rate spread



2.20 %





2.35 %





2.60 %



























Net interest earning assets $ 4,910,955







$ 5,056,516







$ 4,934,595

































Net interest margin



2.55 %





2.69 %





2.85 %



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-

bearing liabilities 1.24

X



1.25

X



1.26

X



























































