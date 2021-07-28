Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $79.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $72.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $42.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $152.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $82.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on August 25, 2021 for stockholders of record as of August 10, 2021.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "It was an impressive quarter for the bank as we continued our solid start to 2021. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were at record highs with return on average assets at 1.22% and return on average tangible equity at 12%."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "Our net interest margin expanded by 21 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 3.11% as deposit costs continued to drop and loan prepayments rebounded nicely. It was the third straight quarter that our return on average assets was at least 1% and our return on average equity was at least 10%. In addition, our credit quality remains strong as our non-accrual loans have decreased to 0.36% of total loans from 0.59% a year ago."

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets and return on average equity improved to 1.22% and 11.42%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

. Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 driven by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin excluding prepayment penalties increased 8 basis points.

compared to the three months ended driven by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin excluding prepayment penalties increased 8 basis points. Provision for credit losses was a negative $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with a negative $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 . The Company recorded net recoveries of $807,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $1.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 . The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021 .

for the three months ended compared with a negative for the three months ended . The Company recorded net recoveries of during the quarter ended compared to net recoveries of during the quarter ended . The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26% at compared to 1.36% at . Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , a decrease of $6.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $2.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 .

for the three months ended , a decrease of compared to the three months ended and an increase of compared to the three months ended . Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , an increase of $4.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 . Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs.

for the three months ended , an increase of compared to the three months ended . Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were of acquisition-related costs. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $332.5 million , or 8.7%, during the three months ended June 30, 2021 . The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

, or 8.7%, during the three months ended . The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.43% for the three months ended compared to the three months ended . Total loans increased $494.8 million , or 2.4%, to $21.37 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2021 . Multi-family loans increased $335.6 million , or 4.6%, and C&I loans increased $124.4 million , or 3.4%, during the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

, or 2.4%, to during the three months ended . Multi-family loans increased , or 4.6%, and C&I loans increased , or 3.4%, during the three months ended . At June 30, 2021 , COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled $599 million , or 2.8% of loans, compared to $693 million , or 3.3% of loans, as of March 31, 2021 . Approximately 87% of borrowers with a loan payment deferral are making interest payments.

, COVID-19 related loan deferrals totaled , or 2.8% of loans, compared to , or 3.3% of loans, as of . Approximately 87% of borrowers with a loan payment deferral are making interest payments. Non-accrual loans decreased to $77.6 million , or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 as compared to $83.3 million , or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $126.8 million , or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 .

, or 0.36% of total loans, at as compared to , or 0.40% of total loans, at and , or 0.59% of total loans, at . Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 10.61%, 13.17%, 13.17% and 14.48%, respectively, at June 30, 2021 .

. During July 2021 , the Company received approval from the FDIC for the previously announced purchase of Berkshire Bank's New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania branches. The Company expects to complete the transaction in the third quarter.

Financial Performance Overview

Second Quarter 2021 compared to First Quarter 2021

For the second quarter of 2021, net income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million as compared to $72.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income increased by $14.0 million, or 7.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows:

Interest and dividend income increased $11.3 million , or 5.1%, to $231.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which increased 19 basis points to 4.07% including the impact of higher prepayment penalties. In addition, the average balance of net loans increased $286.3 million , mainly as a result of loan originations, partially offset by paydowns and payoffs.

, or 5.1%, to as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which increased 19 basis points to 4.07% including the impact of higher prepayment penalties. In addition, the average balance of net loans increased , mainly as a result of loan originations, partially offset by paydowns and payoffs. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

for the three months ended as compared to for the three months ended . Interest expense decreased $2.7 million , primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased 5 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 . In addition, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $914.0 million , or 5.9%, to $14.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , while the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $584.3 million , or 17.0%, to $4.02 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by higher prepayment penalties and the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Excluding prepayment penalties, net interest margin increased 8 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.9 million, as compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to a decrease of $2.5 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties, a decline of $1.8 million in customer swap fee income, a decrease of $1.0 million in fees and service charges related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, a decline of $639,000 in gains on our equipment finance portfolio and a decrease of $586,000 in PPP referral income during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $4.1 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.8 million in other operating expenses and an increase of $2.1 million in professional fees. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs.

Income tax expense was $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020

For the second quarter of 2021, net income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $37.2 million as compared to $42.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, second quarter of 2021 net interest income increased by $12.7 million, or 7.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to:

Interest expense decreased $27.1 million , or 42.2%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 39 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 . In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.01 billion , or 20.1%, to $4.02 billion and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.98 billion , or 11.9%, to $14.71 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

, or 42.2%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 39 basis points to 0.79% for the three months ended . In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased , or 20.1%, to and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased , or 11.9%, to for the three months ended . Interest and dividend income decreased $14.4 million , or 5.8%, to $231.9 million , primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans which decreased $589.4 million , mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities decreased 62 basis points to 1.94% and the weighted average yield on net loans decreased 1 basis point to 4.07%.

, or 5.8%, to , primarily attributed to the average balance of net loans which decreased , mainly as a result of paydowns and payoffs, offset by loan originations. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities decreased 62 basis points to 1.94% and the weighted average yield on net loans decreased 1 basis point to 4.07%. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 .

Net interest margin increased 38 basis points year over year to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total non-interest income was $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.9 million year over year. The increase was due primarily to an increase of $3.5 million in fees and service charges primarily related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation and an increase of $2.1 million in income from our wealth and investment products, partially offset by a decrease of $2.3 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties.

Total non-interest expenses were $108.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.4 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by an increase of $5.6 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to medical expenses and incentive compensation. Included in non-interest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 million of acquisition-related costs.

Income tax expense was $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income increased by $70.0 million year over year to $152.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:

Net interest income increased by $20.2 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to:

Interest expense decreased by $70.1 million , or 47.7%, to $77.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , as compared to $147.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 57 basis points to 0.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 . In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $1.63 billion , or 30.4%, to $3.73 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $850.8 million , or 5.3%, to $15.17 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

, or 47.7%, to for the six months ended , as compared to for the six months ended , primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 57 basis points to 0.81% for the six months ended . In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased , or 30.4%, to for the six months ended and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased , or 5.3%, to for the six months ended . Interest and dividend income decreased by $49.9 million , or 9.9%, to $452.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 , primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 17 basis points to 3.98%, and the weighted average yield on securities, which decreased 72 basis points to 1.97%. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased $661.7 million , mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations and $453.3 million of loans acquired from Gold Coast in April 2020 .

, or 9.9%, to for the six months ended as compared to the six months ended , primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 17 basis points to 3.98%, and the weighted average yield on securities, which decreased 72 basis points to 1.97%. In addition, the average balance of net loans decreased , mainly from paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by loan originations and of loans acquired from in . Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $13.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , as compared to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 .

Net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 2.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $33.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.3 million as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to an increase of $3.3 million in fees and service charges related to our mortgage servicing rights valuation, an increase of $2.8 million in income from our wealth and investment products, an increase of $1.1 million in PPP referral income and an increase of $819,000 in customer swap fee income.

Total non-interest expenses were $212.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $10.2 million compared to the year ended June 30, 2020. This increase was driven by an increase of $7.6 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to medical expenses and incentive compensation.

Income tax expense was $56.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $30.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 27.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 27.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments based on historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Our provision for credit losses is also impacted by the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At June 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses continues to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, our provision for credit losses was negative $9.7 million, compared to negative $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $33.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $807,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loan recoveries of $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision for credit losses was negative $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $64.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $12.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total non-accrual loans were $77.6 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $83.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $126.8 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At June 30, 2021, there were $28.3 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $23.4 million were residential and consumer loans, $4.5 million were commercial real estate loans and $430,000 were commercial and industrial loans. TDRs of $9.3 million were classified as accruing and $19.0 million were classified as non-accrual at June 30, 2021.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 62



$ 12.8



62



$ 13.2



84



$ 18.5



78



$ 17.2



79



$ 19.9

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 8



16.2



10



19.2



5



7.3



5



5.3



9



24.6

Commercial real estate 2



0.5



8



11.1



8



9.5



7



4.6



9



10.6

Commercial and industrial 3



14.5



9



7.3



6



0.9



6



3.7



13



7.5

Total 30 to 59 days past due 75



44.0



89



50.8



103



36.2



96



30.8



110



62.6

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 22



5.0



26



3.1



28



5.2



20



4.8



30



7.5

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 4



10.2



1



3.4



—



—



2



2.1



5



19.1

Commercial real estate —



—



2



2.6



5



2.3



5



26.3



8



3.3

Commercial and industrial 1



—



1



0.2



8



3.1



6



2.2



5



1.2

Total 60 to 89 days past due 27



15.2



30



9.3



41



10.6



33



35.4



48



31.1

Total accruing past due loans 102



$ 59.2



119



$ 60.1



144



$ 46.8



129



$ 66.2



158



$ 93.7

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 232



$ 42.8



239



$ 45.7



246



$ 46.4



250



$ 52.2



255



$ 50.6

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Multi-family 11



16.6



13



19.2



15



35.6



13



51.1



14



48.3

Commercial real estate 24



13.0



25



14.0



29



15.9



28



17.8



22



12.3

Commercial and industrial 13



5.2



15



4.4



21



9.2



19



10.9



29



15.6

Total non-accrual loans 280



$ 77.6



292



$ 83.3



311



$ 107.1



310



$ 132.0



320



$ 126.8

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 49



$ 9.3



45



$ 9.1



47



$ 9.2



51



$ 9.8



52



$ 12.2

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.36 %





0.40 %





0.51 %





0.63 %





0.59 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent

of non-accrual loans



348.05 %





340.60 %





264.17 %





217.75 %





215.48 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent

of total loans



1.26 %





1.36 %





1.36 %





1.37 %





1.28 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $779.0 million, or 3.0%, to $26.80 billion at June 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased $600.0 million to $770.4 million at June 30, 2021. Net loans increased $502.1 million, or 2.4%, to $21.08 billion at June 30, 2021. Securities decreased $309.4 million, or 7.7%, to $3.73 billion at June 30, 2021.

The detail of the loan portfolio is below:



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:









Multi-family loans $ 7,566,131



7,230,501



7,122,840

Commercial real estate loans 4,968,393



4,997,364



4,947,212

Commercial and industrial loans 3,766,551



3,642,178



3,575,641

Construction loans 464,887



393,516



404,367

Total commercial loans 16,765,962



16,263,559



16,050,060

Residential mortgage loans 3,887,917



3,911,884



4,119,894

Consumer and other 712,147



695,793



702,801

Total loans 21,366,026



20,871,236



20,872,755

Deferred fees, premiums and other, net (13,391)



(14,815)



(9,318)

Allowance for loan losses (270,114)



(283,760)



(282,986)

Net loans $ 21,082,521



20,572,661



20,580,451



During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we originated $1.25 billion in multi-family loans, $658.8 million in residential loans, $572.4 million in commercial and industrial loans, $412.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $47.2 million in construction loans and $33.4 million in consumer and other loans. Our originations reflect our continued focus on diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $143.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, all of these loans were sold and there were no loans held for sale.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $12.9 million to $270.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $283.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease reflects a negative provision for loan losses of $15.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $2.5 million resulting from net recoveries. Our allowance for loan losses and related provision were affected by the improving current and forecasted economic conditions. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At June 30, 2021, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.26%, a decrease from 1.36% at December 31, 2020 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities decreased by $309.4 million, or 7.7%, to $3.73 billion at June 30, 2021 from $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns and sales, partially offset by purchases.

Deposits decreased by $86.5 million, or 0.4%, to $19.44 billion at June 30, 2021 from $19.53 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily driven by decreases in money market and time deposits, partially offset by an increase in checking account deposits. Checking account deposits increased $817.7 million to $10.52 billion at June 30, 2021 from $9.71 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 88% of our total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to 86% at December 31, 2020.

Borrowed funds increased by $738.1 million, or 22.4%, to $4.03 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020 to support balance sheet growth.

Stockholders' equity increased by $104.0 million to $2.81 billion at June 30, 2021 from $2.71 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily attributable to net income of $152.1 million, other comprehensive income of $17.7 million and share-based plan activity of $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These increases were partially offset by cash dividends of $0.28 per share totaling $69.2 million and the repurchase of 1.0 million shares of common stock for $12.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 13.17% at June 30, 2021.

About the Company

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of June 30, 2021 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 146 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

With today's announcement that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ("Citizens") and Investors Bancorp Inc. have entered into a plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Investors, Investors Bancorp has canceled its live conference webcast to review second quarter 2021 financial results that was scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Citizens will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to discuss the transaction. To listen to the live call, please dial 844-291-5495 and enter 1199032 for the conference ID. The webcast of the conference call, along with related slides, will be accessible at http://investor.citizensbank.com. The conference call will also be available for replay beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021 through August 28, 2021. To listen to the replay dial 866-207-1041. The passcode is 6041235. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets













June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 770,396



173,273



170,432

Equity securities 9,698



25,727



36,000

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,544,415



2,682,938



2,758,437

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,253,521,

$1,243,268 and $1,320,872 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively) 1,178,812



1,191,771



1,247,853

Loans receivable, net 21,082,521



20,572,661



20,580,451

Loans held-for-sale —



1,378



30,357

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 199,826



177,351



159,829

Accrued interest receivable 78,858



81,567



79,705

Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 5,914



6,311



7,115

Office properties and equipment, net 134,579



136,893



139,663

Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,425



195,130



199,981

Net deferred tax asset 115,946



101,993



116,805

Bank owned life insurance 226,314



225,199



223,714

Goodwill and intangible assets 109,222



110,180



109,633

Other assets 145,185



140,517



163,184

Total assets $ 26,802,111



25,822,889



26,023,159

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Deposits $ 19,438,966



18,991,028



19,525,419

Borrowed funds 4,033,864



3,558,324



3,295,790

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 130,225



140,949



115,729

Operating lease liabilities 213,050



207,653



212,559

Other liabilities 171,979



154,383



163,659

Total liabilities 23,988,084



23,052,337



23,313,156

Stockholders' equity 2,814,027



2,770,552



2,710,003

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,802,111



25,822,889



26,023,159



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:



















Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 211,523



198,750



217,733



410,273



442,262



Securities:





















GSE obligations 573



526



310



1,099



616





Mortgage-backed securities 14,215



15,202



20,572



29,417



43,156





Equity 63



266



32



329



65





Municipal bonds and other debt 3,456



3,539



3,276



6,995



6,651



Interest-bearing deposits 38



61



294



99



1,134



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,983



2,200



3,997



4,183



8,429





Total interest and dividend income 231,851



220,544



246,214



452,395



502,313

Interest expense:



















Deposits

15,993



21,192



38,991



37,185



92,170



Borrowed funds 21,148



18,617



25,236



39,765



54,873





Total interest expense 37,141



39,809



64,227



76,950



147,043





Net interest income 194,710



180,735



181,987



375,445



355,270

Provision for credit losses (9,690)



(2,972)



33,278



(12,662)



64,504





Net interest income after provision for credit

losses 204,400



183,707



148,709



388,107



290,766

Non-interest income:



















Fees and service charges 4,893



5,848



1,376



10,741



7,402



Income on bank owned life insurance 1,552



1,952



1,596



3,504



2,992



Gain on loans, net 1,288



3,833



3,557



5,121



5,403



Gain on securities, net 283



651



55



934



257



(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned,

net (25)



77



(89)



52



651



Other income 5,083



7,642



3,645



12,725



8,095





Total non-interest income 13,074



20,003



10,140



33,077



24,800

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and fringe benefits 61,385



62,427



55,791



123,812



116,183



Advertising and promotional expense 2,397



2,229



2,199



4,626



4,562



Office occupancy and equipment expense 17,075



18,073



16,470



35,148



32,421



Federal insurance premiums 3,200



3,400



3,400



6,600



7,801



General and administrative 545



379



593



924



1,127



Professional fees 5,042



2,929



4,306



7,971



8,289



Data processing and communication 10,192



9,136



9,908



19,328



17,700



Debt extinguishment —



—



326



—



326



Other operating expenses 8,602



5,788



7,027



14,390



14,169





Total non-interest expenses 108,438



104,361



100,020



212,799



202,578





Income before income tax expense 109,036



99,349



58,829



208,385



112,988

Income tax expense 29,229



27,074



16,218



56,303



30,865





Net income $ 79,807



72,275



42,611



152,082



82,123

Basic earnings per share $0.34

0.31



0.18



0.65



0.35

Diluted earnings per share $0.34

0.31



0.18



0.64



0.35























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 235,045,023



234,661,847



236,248,296



234,854,494



234,755,591



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 236,497,536



235,379,381



236,382,103



235,936,179



234,927,420



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information





For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020





Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning cash accounts $ 264,693

38

0.06 %

$ 374,599

61

0.07 %

$ 1,292,904

294

0.09 %

Equity securities 13,225

63

1.91 %

35,545

266

2.99 %

6,166

32

2.08 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,585,131

10,587

1.64 %

2,649,806

11,268

1.70 %

2,631,028

15,627

2.38 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,171,317

7,657

2.61 %

1,222,551

7,999

2.62 %

1,145,553

8,531

2.98 %

Net loans 20,777,927

211,523

4.07 %

20,491,619

198,750

3.88 %

21,367,323

217,733

4.08 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 194,845

1,983

4.07 %

169,354

2,200

5.20 %

247,971

3,997

6.45 %

Total interest-earning assets 25,007,138

231,851

3.71 %

24,943,474

220,544

3.54 %

26,690,945

246,214

3.69 % Non-interest earning assets 1,121,153







1,139,817







1,125,776







Total assets

$ 26,128,291







$ 26,083,291







$ 27,816,721

































Interest-bearing liabilities:























Savings $ 2,008,855

1,404

0.28 %

$ 2,013,906

1,480

0.29 %

$ 2,051,599

2,907

0.57 %

Interest-bearing checking 6,044,766

6,536

0.43 %

6,277,393

7,028

0.45 %

5,891,587

8,873

0.60 %

Money market accounts 4,365,351

4,501

0.41 %

4,695,507

7,160

0.61 %

4,345,850

9,880

0.91 %

Certificates of deposit 2,291,616

3,552

0.62 %

2,637,830

5,524

0.84 %

4,406,310

17,331

1.57 %

Total interest-bearing deposits 14,710,588

15,993

0.43 %

15,624,636

21,192

0.54 %

16,695,346

38,991

0.93 %

Borrowed funds 4,019,587

21,148

2.10 %

3,435,285

18,617

2.17 %

5,030,118

25,236

2.01 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,730,175

37,141

0.79 %

19,059,921

39,809

0.84 %

21,725,464

64,227

1.18 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,603,486







4,285,410







3,458,409







Total liabilities 23,333,661







23,345,331







25,183,873





Stockholders' equity 2,794,630







2,737,960







2,632,848







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 26,128,291







$ 26,083,291







$ 27,816,721

































Net interest income

$ 194,710







$ 180,735







$ 181,987































Net interest rate spread



2.92 %





2.70 %





2.51 %



























Net interest earning assets $ 6,276,963







$ 5,883,553







$ 4,965,481

































Net interest margin



3.11 %





2.90 %





2.73 %



























Ratio of interest-earning assets to

total interest-bearing liabilities 1.34

X



1.31

X



1.23

X





























































INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information







For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020





Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Weighted

Average

Yield/Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:















Interest-earning cash accounts $ 319,342

99

0.06 %

$ 830,466

1,134

0.27 %

Equity securities 24,324

329

2.71 %

6,128

65

2.12 %

Debt securities available-for-sale 2,617,290

21,855

1.67 %

2,606,451

32,898

2.52 %

Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,196,793

15,656

2.62 %

1,136,836

17,525

3.08 %

Net loans 20,635,564

410,273

3.98 %

21,297,309

442,262

4.15 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 182,170

4,183

4.59 %

259,507

8,429

6.50 %



Total interest-earning assets 24,975,483

452,395

3.62 %

26,136,697

502,313

3.84 % Non-interest earning assets 1,130,432







1,041,099









Total assets $ 26,105,915







$ 27,177,796

























Interest-bearing liabilities:















Savings $ 2,011,367

2,884

0.29 %

$ 2,042,680

6,815

0.67 %

Interest-bearing checking 6,160,437

13,564

0.44 %

5,728,476

25,533

0.89 %

Money market accounts 4,529,517

11,661

0.51 %

4,082,474

24,104

1.18 %

Certificates of deposit 2,463,766

9,076

0.74 %

4,162,221

35,718

1.72 %

Total interest bearing deposits 15,165,087

37,185

0.49 %

16,015,851

92,170

1.15 %

Borrowed funds 3,729,050

39,765

2.13 %

5,355,731

54,873

2.05 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,894,137

76,950

0.81 %

21,371,582

147,043

1.38 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,445,327







3,173,754









Total liabilities 23,339,464







24,545,336





Stockholders' equity 2,766,451







2,632,460









Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 26,105,915







$ 27,177,796

























Net interest income

$ 375,445







$ 355,270























Net interest rate spread



2.81 %





2.46 %



















Net interest earning assets $ 6,081,346







$ 4,765,115

























Net interest margin



3.01 %





2.72 %



















Ratio of interest-earning assets to total

interest-bearing liabilities 1.32

X



1.22

X











































INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Performance Ratios





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Return on average assets 1.22 %

1.11 %

0.61 %

1.17 %

0.60 % Return on average equity 11.42 %

10.56 %

6.47 %

10.99 %

6.24 % Return on average tangible equity 11.89 %

11.00 %

6.76 %

11.45 %

6.50 % Interest rate spread 2.92 %

2.70 %

2.51 %

2.81 %

2.46 % Net interest margin 3.11 %

2.90 %

2.73 %

3.01 %

2.72 % Efficiency ratio 52.19 %

51.99 %

52.06 %

52.09 %

53.30 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.66 %

1.60 %

1.44 %

1.63 %

1.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 1.34



1.31



1.23



1.32



1.22



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

























June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Asset Quality Ratios:

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.35 %

0.38 %

0.47 %



Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans

0.41 %

0.44 %

0.56 %



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans

348.05 %

340.60 %

264.17 %



Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans

1.26 %

1.36 %

1.36 %



Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)

1.37 %

1.44 %

1.44 %























Capital Ratios:

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)



10.61 %

10.43 %

10.14 %



Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)



13.17 %

13.32 %

13.07 %



Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)



13.17 %

13.32 %

13.07 %



Total Risk-Based Capital (2)



14.48 %

14.64 %

14.39 %



Equity to total assets (period end)



10.50 %

10.73 %

10.41 %



Average equity to average assets



10.70 %

10.50 %

10.20 %



Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)



10.13 %

10.35 %

10.03 %



Book value per common share (3)



$ 11.88



$ 11.70



$ 11.43





Tangible book value per common share (3)



$ 11.42



$ 11.23



$ 10.97

























Other Data:

















Number of full service offices



146



156



156





Full time equivalent employees



1,688



1,769



1,806

















(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments. (2) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2021 are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share data)











Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation

















June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020











Total stockholders' equity $ 2,814,027



2,770,552



2,710,003

Goodwill and intangible assets 109,222



110,180



109,633

Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,704,805



2,660,372



2,600,370













Book Value per Share Computation









Common stock issued 361,869,872



361,869,872



361,869,872

Treasury shares (114,268,569)



(114,221,329)



(113,940,656)

Shares outstanding 247,601,303



247,648,543



247,929,216

Unallocated ESOP shares (10,658,204)



(10,776,629)



(10,895,052)

Book value shares 236,943,099



236,871,914



237,034,164













Book Value per Share $ 11.88



$ 11.70



$ 11.43

Tangible Book Value per Share $ 11.42



$ 11.23



$ 10.97













Total assets $ 26,802,111



25,822,889



26,023,159

Goodwill and intangible assets 109,222



110,180



109,633

Tangible assets $ 26,692,889



25,712,709



25,913,526













Tangible capital to tangible assets 10.13 %

10.35 %

10.03 %

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.