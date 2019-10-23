Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $52.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $46.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $54.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income totaled $146.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $169.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid on November 25, 2019 for stockholders of record as of November 11, 2019.

Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Several positive trends contributed to our earnings results this quarter including increased net interest income, strong fee income, and improving asset quality metrics. Net interest margin expanded 6 basis points this quarter as we benefited from stable deposit costs, our continued focus on higher yielding commercial and industrial loans, and deemphasis on lower yielding real estate loans."

Mr. Cummings also commented, "Importantly, our deposit costs appear to have reached an inflection point and stand to benefit from past and potential future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve."

Performance Highlights

Net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 2.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 .

compared to the three months ended . Total assets decreased $339.0 million , or 1.3%, to $26.73 billion at September 30, 2019 from $27.06 billion at June 30, 2019 .

, or 1.3%, to at from at . Net loans decreased $248.6 million , or 1.1%, to $21.52 billion at September 30, 2019 from $21.76 billion at June 30, 2019 . Commercial and industrial loans increased $96.5 million , or 3.7%, during the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

, or 1.1%, to at from at . Commercial and industrial loans increased , or 3.7%, during the three months ended . Total deposits increased $28.3 million , or 0.2%, to $17.67 billion at September 30, 2019 from $17.64 billion at June 30, 2019 .

, or 0.2%, to at from at . Total non-interest income was $14.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , an increase of $7.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 . Excluding a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities during the three months ended June 30, 2019 , non-interest income increased $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

for the three months ended , an increase of compared to the three months ended . Excluding a loss on the sale of securities during the three months ended , non-interest income increased for the three months ended . Total non-interest expenses were $108.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , an increase of $4.9 million , or 4.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 . Included in non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $3.3 million of compensation expenses related to employee severance expense and the settlement of our shareholder litigation. In addition, professional fees increased $2.5 million due primarily to costs associated with implementing enhanced commercial treasury management and online banking products, as well as costs to improve risk management process efficiency.

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 4.7%, compared to the three months ended . Included in non-interest expenses for the three months ended were of compensation expenses related to employee severance expense and the settlement of our shareholder litigation. In addition, professional fees increased due primarily to costs associated with implementing enhanced commercial treasury management and online banking products, as well as costs to improve risk management process efficiency. During the three months ended September 30, 2019 , the Company repurchased 2.0 million shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $22.5 million .

Financial Performance Overview

Third Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2019

For the third quarter of 2019, net income totaled $52.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million as compared to $46.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.

Net interest income increased by $5.3 million, or 3.3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Changes within interest income and expense categories are as follows:

An increase in interest and dividend income of $5.5 million , or 2.1%, to $264.6 million as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans, which increased 6 basis points to 4.27%. The average balance of net loans increased $113.4 million primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs.

, or 2.1%, to as compared to the second quarter of 2019 primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans, which increased 6 basis points to 4.27%. The average balance of net loans increased primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. Interest expense increased $202,000 , primarily attributable to the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, which increased $136.8 million , or 0.9%, to $15.36 billion and the average balance of total borrowed funds, which increased $49.0 million , or 0.9%, to $5.76 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 1 basis point to 1.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

, primarily attributable to the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, which increased , or 0.9%, to and the average balance of total borrowed funds, which increased , or 0.9%, to for the three months ended . The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 1 basis point to 1.90% for the three months ended . Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 .

Net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 2.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, driven primarily by higher prepayment penalty fees, higher yields on interest-earning assets and lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total non-interest income was $14.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7.8 million, as compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities in the second quarter, the increase in non-interest income was primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in customer swap fee income.

Total non-interest expenses were $108.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.7%, as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The change was due to an increase in compensation and benefit expense of $3.7 million, of which $2.0 million was accelerated stock compensation expense related to the settlement of our shareholder litigation and $1.3 million was employee severance expense related to a workforce reduction. In addition, professional fees increased $2.5 million due primarily to costs associated with implementing enhanced commercial treasury management and online banking products, as well as costs to improve risk management process efficiency. Partially offsetting these increases, advertising and promotional expense decreased $1.3 million.

Income tax expense was $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 28.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 compared to Third Quarter 2018

For the third quarter of 2019, net income totaled $52.0 million, a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to $54.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.

On a year over year basis, third quarter of 2019 net interest income decreased by $2.5 million, or 1.5%, as compared to the third quarter of 2018 due to:

Interest expense increased $23.0 million , or 29.8%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 34 basis points to 1.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $457.9 million , or 3.1%, to $15.36 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased $859.1 million , or 17.5%, to $5.76 billion .

, or 29.8%, primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 34 basis points to 1.90% for the three months ended . The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased , or 3.1%, to for the three months ended and the average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 17.5%, to . An increase in interest and dividend income of $20.5 million , or 8.4%, to $264.6 million primarily as a result of a $1.08 billion increase in the average balance of net loans mainly from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.27% primarily driven by higher average yields on loan originations and an increase in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 50 basis points to 2.96%.

, or 8.4%, to primarily as a result of a increase in the average balance of net loans mainly from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.27% primarily driven by higher average yields on loan originations and an increase in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 50 basis points to 2.96%. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 .

Net interest margin decreased 16 basis points year over year to 2.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from 2.69% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $14.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $4.5 million, or 43.7%, year over year. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.5 million in other income attributed to customer swap fee income and an increase of $1.2 million in gain on loans.

Total non-interest expenses were $108.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $6.9 million, or 6.8%, year over year. The increase was due to an increase of $4.3 million in compensation and benefit expense, of which $2.0 million was accelerated stock compensation expense related to the settlement of our shareholder litigation and $1.3 million was employee severance expense related to a workforce reduction. In addition, professional fees increased $2.4 million due primarily to costs associated with implementing enhanced commercial treasury management and online banking products, as well as costs to improve risk management process efficiency.

Income tax expense was $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $19.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 26.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in the tax rate is primarily related to the change in New Jersey state tax law.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Net income decreased by $22.5 million year over year to $146.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The change in net income year over year is the result of the following:

Net interest income decreased by $24.4 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 due to:

Interest expense increased by $90.3 million , or 44.4%, to $293.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , as compared to $203.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 48 basis points to 1.87% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased $690.4 million , or 14.2%, to $5.57 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $644.4 million , or 4.4%, to $15.33 billion .

, or 44.4%, to for the nine months ended , as compared to for the nine months ended , primarily attributable to an increase in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 48 basis points to 1.87% for the nine months ended . The average balance of total borrowed funds increased , or 14.2%, to for the nine months ended and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased , or 4.4%, to . Total interest and dividend income increased by $65.8 million , or 9.2%, to $779.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , primarily attributed to a $1.26 billion increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.22% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 49 basis points to 2.91%.

, or 9.2%, to for the nine months ended as compared to the nine months ended , primarily attributed to a increase in the average balance of net loans primarily from loan originations, offset by paydowns and payoffs. The weighted average yield on net loans increased 7 basis points to 4.22% primarily driven by higher average yields on new loan origination volume, partially offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. In addition, the weighted average yield on securities increased 49 basis points to 2.91%. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $11.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , as compared to $15.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

Net interest margin decreased 26 basis points to 2.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from 2.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily driven by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Total non-interest income was $33.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $2.1 million, or 6.7%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is primarily due to an increase of $5.4 million in other income primarily attributed to customer swaps, a sale-leaseback transaction and non-depository investment products. In addition, gain on loans, fees and service charges, income on bank owned life insurance and gain on the sale of other real estate owned increased $1.7 million, $591,000, $524,000 and $513,000, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $6.7 million in non-interest income on securities primarily resulting from a $5.7 million loss on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2019.

Total non-interest expenses were $315.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $10.5 million, or 3.4%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This increase is due to an increase of $5.3 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense, an increase of $3.7 million in data processing and communication expense, an increase of $2.6 million in other non-interest expense and an increase of $1.8 million in advertising and promotional expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.1 million in federal insurance premiums.

Income tax expense was $59.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $58.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate was 28.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 25.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in the tax rate is primarily related to the change in New Jersey state tax law.

Asset Quality

Our provision for loan losses is primarily a result of the inherent credit risk in our overall portfolio, the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, and the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs. At September 30, 2019, our allowance for loan losses and related year-to-date provision were impacted by improved credit quality, including the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs/recoveries, and modest loan growth. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our provision for loan losses was a $2.5 million reduction to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a reduction to the allowance for loan losses of $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and an addition to the allowance for loan losses of $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net charge-offs were $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Our provision was a $2.5 million reduction to the allowance for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and an $8.5 million addition to the allowance for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net charge-offs were $5.3 million compared to $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Our accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed below exclude certain purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans, primarily consisting of loans recorded in the Company's acquisitions. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by the Bank.

Total non-accrual loans were $92.1 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 compared to $111.6 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 and $124.9 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. We continue to proactively and diligently work to resolve our troubled loans.

At September 30, 2019, there were $37.3 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $27.8 million were residential and consumer loans, $6.9 million were commercial and industrial loans and $2.6 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $12.5 million were classified as accruing and $24.8 million were classified as non-accrual at September 30, 2019.

The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding PCI loans and loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.



September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

# of loans

amount

(Dollars in millions) Accruing past due loans:





































30 to 59 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 89



$ 17.6



104



$ 20.9



113



$ 24.8



97



$ 20.2



99



$ 21.3

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



3



9.2



—



—

Multi-family 9



16.0



7



12.0



11



29.6



6



23.1



11



12.4

Commercial real estate 7



17.8



5



26.6



4



4.5



7



5.5



8



15.3

Commercial and industrial 9



5.9



5



1.1



15



11.3



9



2.1



14



5.0

Total 30 to 59 days past due 114



57.3



121



60.6



143



70.2



122



60.1



132



54.0

60 to 89 days past due:





































Residential and consumer 46



11.6



30



5.5



37



7.1



37



9.2



34



5.2

Construction —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



3



9.3

Multi-family 2



3.5



2



17.2



1



1.1



1



2.6



10



36.7

Commercial real estate 3



3.2



4



6.9



—



—



1



3.4



4



4.2

Commercial and industrial 5



4.7



4



4.1



7



3.8



5



0.9



4



5.4

Total 60 to 89 days past due 56



23.0



40



33.7



45



12.0



44



16.1



55



60.8

Total accruing past due loans 170



$ 80.3



161



$ 94.3



188



$ 82.2



166



$ 76.2



187



$ 114.8

Non-accrual:





































Residential and consumer 261



$ 48.2



275



$ 51.2



296



$ 56.4



320



$ 59.0



347



$ 66.3

Construction —



—



1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.2



1



0.2

Multi-family 6



19.6



14



34.1



14



34.1



15



33.9



3



2.6

Commercial real estate 30



12.3



27



8.1



32



9.8



35



12.4



39



15.5

Commercial and industrial 16



12.0



13



18.0



14



17.2



14



19.4



14



19.8

Total non-accrual loans 313



$ 92.1



330



$ 111.6



357



$ 117.7



385



$ 124.9



404



$ 104.4

Accruing troubled debt

restructured loans 58



$ 12.5



56



$ 12.2



54



$ 13.6



54



$ 13.6



59



$ 13.2

Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.42 %





0.51 %





0.54 %





0.58 %





0.50 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of non-accrual loans



247.62 %





207.83 %





199.44 %





188.78 %





221.06 % Allowance for loan losses as a

percent of total loans



1.05 %





1.05 %





1.08 %





1.09 %





1.10 %

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $496.2 million, or 1.9%, to $26.73 billion at September 30, 2019 from December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $138.1 million, or 0.6%, to $21.52 billion at September 30, 2019. Securities increased $84.7 million, or 2.3%, to $3.77 billion at September 30, 2019.

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new accounting guidance that requires leases to be recognized on our Consolidated Balance Sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. Our operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities were $179.6 million and $189.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2019.

The detail of the loan portfolio (including PCI loans) is below:



September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) Commercial Loans:









Multi-family loans $ 7,995,095



8,156,766



8,165,187

Commercial real estate loans 4,771,928



4,897,466



4,786,825

Commercial and industrial loans 2,681,577



2,585,069



2,389,756

Construction loans 289,857



252,628



227,015

Total commercial loans 15,738,457



15,891,929



15,568,783

Residential mortgage loans 5,307,412



5,408,686



5,351,115

Consumer and other 700,341



699,972



707,866

Total Loans 21,746,210



22,000,587



21,627,764

Deferred fees, premiums and other, net (1,991)



(3,770)



(13,811)

Allowance for loan losses (227,985)



(231,937)



(235,817)

Net loans $ 21,516,234



21,764,880



21,378,136



During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we originated $794.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $634.1 million in multi-family loans, $461.3 million in commercial real estate loans, $355.2 million in residential loans, $61.0 million in consumer and other loans and $27.6 million in construction loans. The growth in the loan portfolio reflects our continued focus on growing and diversifying our loan portfolio. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.

We also purchase mortgage loans from correspondent entities including other banks and mortgage bankers. Our agreements with these correspondent entities require them to originate loans that adhere to our underwriting standards. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we purchased loans totaling $258.0 million from these entities. In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $160.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses decreased by $7.8 million to $228.0 million at September 30, 2019 from $235.8 million at December 31, 2018. Our allowance for loan losses was positively impacted by improved credit quality, including the level of non-accrual loans and charge-offs/recoveries, and modest loan growth. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the economic conditions in our lending area. At September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05%, a decrease from 1.09% at December 31, 2018 which was driven by the factors noted above.

Securities increased by $84.7 million, or 2.3%, to $3.77 billion at September 30, 2019 from $3.68 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily a result of purchases, partially offset by sales and paydowns.

Deposits increased by $92.5 million, or 0.5%, from $17.58 billion at December 31, 2018 to $17.67 billion at September 30, 2019 primarily driven by increases in interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, partially offset by decreases in non-interest checking, savings and time deposit accounts. Checking accounts increased $216.7 million to $7.54 billion at September 30, 2019 from $7.32 billion at December 31, 2018. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 75% of our total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2019 compared to 74% at December 31, 2018.

Borrowed funds increased by $258.9 million, or 4.8%, to $5.69 billion at September 30, 2019 from $5.44 billion at December 31, 2018 to help fund the growth of the loan portfolio.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $74.0 million to $2.93 billion at September 30, 2019 from $3.01 billion at December 31, 2018, primarily attributed to the repurchase of 12.0 million shares of common stock for $140.2 million and cash dividends of $0.33 per share totaling $91.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $146.8 million and share-based plan activity of $20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Bank remains above FDIC "well capitalized" standards, with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.68% at September 30, 2019.

INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets













September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Assets (Dollars in thousands)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,400



254,382



196,891

Equity securities 6,030



5,975



5,793

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 2,644,024



2,679,708



2,122,162

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,158,769,

$1,174,483 and $1,558,564 at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,117,699



1,132,018



1,555,137

Loans receivable, net 21,516,234



21,764,880



21,378,136

Loans held-for-sale 31,373



16,411



4,074

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 273,996



294,155



260,234

Accrued interest receivable 83,951



83,015



77,501

Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 12,675



7,097



6,911

Office properties and equipment, net 171,266



174,663



177,432

Operating lease right-of-use assets 179,632



184,215



—

Net deferred tax asset 108,634



106,208



104,411

Bank owned life insurance 216,925



215,032



211,914

Goodwill and intangible assets 97,566



97,997



99,063

Other assets 69,758



48,360



29,349

Total assets $ 26,725,163



27,064,116



26,229,008

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Deposits $ 17,672,756



17,644,471



17,580,269

Borrowed funds 5,694,553



6,083,737



5,435,681

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 147,359



125,521



129,891

Operating lease liabilities 189,927



194,233



—

Other liabilities 89,201



89,279



77,837

Total liabilities 23,793,796



24,137,241



23,223,678

Stockholders' equity 2,931,367



2,926,875



3,005,330

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,725,163



27,064,116



26,229,008



INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018











(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income:



















Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale $ 231,734



227,462



216,516



684,086



633,029



Securities:





















GSE obligations 343



267



266



876



813





Mortgage-backed securities 23,978



23,883



19,624



71,491



59,279





Equity 36



35



32



108



100





Municipal bonds and other debt 3,186



2,734



2,615



8,442



7,305



Interest-bearing deposits 821



609



677



1,965



1,541



Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,456



4,078



4,296



12,871



11,928





Total interest and dividend income 264,554



259,068



244,026



779,839



713,995

Interest expense:



















Deposits

67,972



67,828



51,923



201,222



130,366



Borrowed funds 32,130



32,072



25,177



92,319



72,918





Total interest expense 100,102



99,900



77,100



293,541



203,284





Net interest income 164,452



159,168



166,926



486,298



510,711

Provision for loan losses (2,500)



(3,000)



2,000



(2,500)



8,500





Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 166,952



162,168



164,926



488,798



502,211

Non-interest income:



















Fees and service charges 5,796



5,654



5,506



16,785



16,194



Income on bank owned life insurance 1,832



1,540



1,596



4,949



4,425



Gain on loans, net 1,679



1,015



478



3,127



1,398



Gain (loss) on securities, net 30



(5,617)



97



(5,523)



1,198



Gain on sales of other real estate owned, net 358



281



13



863



350



Other income 5,085



4,108



2,597



12,754



7,310





Total non-interest income 14,780



6,981



10,287



32,955



30,875

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and fringe benefits 63,603



59,854



59,279



184,455



179,139



Advertising and promotional expense 2,994



4,282



3,229



10,888



9,123



Office occupancy and equipment expense 15,702



15,423



15,151



47,296



46,446



Federal insurance premiums 3,300



3,300



4,935



9,900



13,960



General and administrative 487



692



509



1,663



1,702



Professional fees 6,010



3,461



3,578



12,411



11,781



Data processing and communication 8,348



7,642



7,090



23,989



20,319



Other operating expenses 8,274



9,150



8,017



25,329



22,987





Total non-interest expenses 108,718



103,804



101,788



315,931



305,457





Income before income tax expense 73,014



65,345



73,425



205,822



227,629

Income tax expense 21,042



18,721



19,201



59,068



58,383





Net income $ 51,972



46,624



54,224



146,754



169,246

Basic earnings per share $0.20

0.18



0.19



0.56



0.60

Diluted earnings per share $0.20

0.18



0.19



0.55



0.59























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 261,678,994



263,035,892



280,755,898



264,104,402



284,289,363



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 261,812,970



263,477,477



281,172,921



264,422,265



285,376,003





