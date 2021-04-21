Investors Direct More Than $1 Billion to iTrustCapital Crypto IRA Platform

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital, the world's largest crypto IRA retirement account platform, released its 1Q2021 report providing a comprehensive snapshot of investment activity on its platform.

The report highlights the parabolic growth of their Crypto IRA / 401k product. Investors deposited over $300 Million of new capital onto the platform in the first quarter of 2021, and total assets on the platform exceeded $1 Billion Dollars.

$1 Billion Dollars invested on iTrustCapital Crypto IRA Platform

Unlike traditional investment platforms, iTrustCapital clients hold direct title to the assets stored securely on their behalf using best of class custody solutions. Curv, an MPC cold storage solution recently acquired by Paypal, provides institutional level security for digital assets on the iTrustCapital platform.

iTrustCapital users are predominantly retail investors eager to access Bitcoin and other crypto assets within their retirement accounts. The iTrustCapital platform allows investors to access investments easily while still retaining the same tax advantages they are used to with traditional retirement account offerings.

"This asset class is rapidly maturing and becoming a crucial part of many investor's portfolios. It's only logical that they should have an easy-to-use, low-cost, and 24/7 platform that allows them to invest directly into Bitcoin and Ethereum with retirement accounts," says Anthony Bertolino, Director of Client Services at iTrustCapital.

The iTrustCapital platform is available to all qualified US-based investors. The platform provides access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), EOS (EOS), Physical Gold and Physical Silver.

To read the 1Q21 iTrustCapital Platform Report, visit: https://itrustcapital.com/cms/platform-report-1q21



Media Contact for iTrustCapital:

Nick Bouth

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

Related Images

1-billion-on-itrustcapital-platform.png

$1 Billion on iTrustCapital Platform

$1 Billion Dollars invested on iTrustCapital Crypto IRA Platform

SOURCE iTrustCapital

Related Links

https://www.itrustcapital.com/

