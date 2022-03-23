Investors, Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders Gather for Premier Longevity Economy Event; What's Next Longevity Venture Summit $10,000 Business Plan Competition Call for Submissions

LAFAYETTE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong and Associates (MFA), producer of the longest-running conference in the longevity economy, announced its 19th annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and $10,000 Business Plan Competition, June 7-8, as well as its third annual What's Next Longevity Business Academy from April 5-May 10. Both events and the competition are virtual learning and networking opportunities with more than 300 thought leaders, including investors, entrepreneurs, incubators, nonprofits, government agencies, and large companies focused on the $8.3 trillion longevity economy.

"For 2022, there is new momentum in the market," said Mary Furlong, founder and president of MFA. "Market leaders are projecting trade winds instead of headwinds, and global players as well as government agencies are focused more on unique aging solutions. Attending our events delivers benefits for entrepreneurs who are creating a blueprint for success, as well as building connections to the innovators in longevity for large organizations and non-profits."

This Summit will hold the $10,000 Business Plan Competition, giving start-ups the opportunity to present their companies to a judging panel of high-level investors and potential partners, in addition to the opportunity to win $10,000. MFA has awarded $180,000 since the competition began. Deadline for applications is April 28. Apply here.

The Business Academy begins April 5 with "Building a Brand for Your Company and Telling Its Story. New sessions including: Best Practices in Working With Incubators, Creating a Revenue Pipeline With Senior Housing Sales, Finding Product/Market Fit, Collaborating and Creating Partnerships, Accessing Government Programs and Support will be held live every Tuesday from April 5 through May 10. Find the full agenda here.

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit now in its 19th year, is the first conference to gather investors, entrepreneurs, and other leaders in longevity, and remains at the epicenter of the sector. According to Crunchbase, more than $1 billion was invested in senior care and age-tech in 2020 as the societal trend of living longer continues. More than 30 leading start-up companies attending the event have received funding from investors met at the conference. Event sponsors include: AARP Innovation Labs, GetSetUp, Ageless Innovation, iN2L, LifeBio, PositScience, CDW, Work At Home Vintage Experts, Nationwide, and USAging.

MFA offers special pricing for both events, and registration for the Venture Summit includes the Academy sessions. The early bird discount is available through April 15. Attendees can register for the Venture Summit at www.boomerventuresummit.com. Separate registration for the Academy is at www.maryfurlong.com/academy.

