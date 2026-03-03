Investors Eye Explosive Growth in Anti-Aging Therapies as Market Targets $420B Milestone

Next-generation cellular therapies and regenerative medicine drive exponential expansion

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The global anti-aging therapy market is gaining serious momentum as people live longer and actively look for ways to stay healthier, more energetic, and more youthful. What was once considered a niche cosmetic category has evolved into a major healthcare and biotech opportunity. Industry forecasts project the broader anti-aging market could surpass $420 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated 8–9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is being fueled by rising healthcare awareness, advances in biotechnology, and increased demand for treatments that target aging at the cellular level rather than just addressing surface symptoms. Healthcare companies active in the markets this week include: Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN).

The therapeutic side of the market is where investors are seeing particularly exciting potential. The anti-aging drugs segment — which includes therapies aimed at improving longevity, cellular repair, and age-related disease prevention — is projected to grow from under $100 million in 2025 to nearly $3 billion by 2040. As research into senolytics, gene therapies, and regenerative medicine accelerates, companies are moving beyond supplements and skincare into science-backed pharmaceutical solutions. This shift is attracting capital from biotech investors who see aging not just as a condition, but as a treatable biological process.

Growth is also being supported by expanding clinic networks, medical tourism, and increased adoption of non-invasive and preventative treatments across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The global anti-aging services segment alone is expected to approach $90+ billion by 2030, reflecting strong consumer willingness to spend on longevity-focused care. For investors, the anti-aging therapy market represents a powerful convergence of healthcare innovation, demographic trends, and consumer demand — positioning it as one of the more dynamic long-term growth themes in modern medicine.

Avaí Bio and Austrianova Begin Production of Master Cell Bank for Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy Under GMP Standards - Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avaí" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, today announced—together with its joint venture partner and global biotechnology firm, Austrianova—the initiation of production for a Master Cell Bank of genetically modified cells that overexpress the α-Klotho protein.

These cells will enable Klothonova, the parties' joint venture (JV), to advance its anti-aging product candidate within the ongoing α-Klotho development program, following the successful completion of all preparatory activities in February.

This milestone supports the JV's efforts to create a sustainable, cell-based approach to restoring circulating levels of the α-Klotho "longevity protein" for potential therapeutic benefits in aging and related conditions.

A Master Cell Bank (MCB) is a GMP-compliant, fully characterized, and homogeneous collection of vials derived from a single clone. The MCB is a critical starting material that forms the foundation for the scale-up and production of cell therapies. It serves as an essential resource, ensuring product consistency and reducing risk by safeguarding against contamination, degradation, extraneous agents, and genetic instability. Establishing and maintaining a high-quality MCB, which serves as the primary source for all working cell banks—under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards positions Avaí Bio and Austrianova for long-term success by supporting a reliable and sustainable supply chain.

The banked cells will ultimately be used to produce the final Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell product, intended for use in innovative cell-based therapies targeting age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's and cancer, while also advancing anti-aging and longevity treatments.

"We are excited to enter the first step in the production phase of α-Klotho producing cells as part of our commitment to deliver safe, effective treatments for aging associated diseases," said Chris Winter, Chief Executive Officer of Avaí Bio.

Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, added, "MCBs are a prerequisite for the production of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell products. They provide the foundation for sustainable production and ensure they meet the highest quality standards."

This is the latest development as part of the JV agreement signed in September 2025, which established Klothonova as a Nevada-based entity, equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova's affiliate, SG Austria Pte. Ltd. The JV focuses on sustainable production of α-Klotho—known as the "longevity protein" and a key regulatory protein that is well documented for its anti-aging and protective effects on organs—in patients using encapsulated cell-based therapies. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avaí Bio, Inc. at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AVAI/news/

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 and recent business highlights.

"Strategic actions we have taken in the second half of 2025 position Geron to drive RYTELO demand growth and invest to create value while lowering our total operating expenses year-over-year. In 2026, we are laser-focused on executing our commercial strategy," said Harout Semerjian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Geron. "The commercial opportunity for RYTELO in second-line lower-risk MDS is significant and supported by its FDA label, NCCN Guidelines and a growing body of scientific evidence. In the second half of 2026, we look forward to the IMpactMF interim analysis in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis and the first data from real-world experience trials focused on the use of RYTELO in LR-MDS. Our priorities are to drive U.S. commercial growth, pursue pathways to bring RYTELO to patients outside the U.S., remain financially disciplined, and evaluate opportunistic innovation as we transform Geron into a leading, sustainable hematology company."

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for the MAGNITUDE Phase 3 clinical trial of nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) for patients with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

"We are very pleased to have aligned with the FDA on the path forward for our MAGNITUDE clinical trial, with measures designed to further enhance patient safety and allow us to continue to investigate nex-z in a broad ATTR-CM population," said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. "With the resolution in January of the clinical hold on our MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 trial for patients with hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy, our attention now turns to completing enrollment in both ongoing trials. We appreciate the FDA's responsiveness throughout this process and thank the many investigators and patients who are participating in these trials."

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, recently announced the broadening of its NAD+ precursor intellectual property (IP) portfolio with the newly granted U.S. Patent No. 12,558,367, which covers the methods of use of nicotinamide riboside (NR) and derivatives in intravenous and injectable formulations.

Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, commented, "This patent expands our intellectual property for our patented NR ingredient, Niagen®, into IV and injectable delivery formats. With expected protection through 2044, it supports Niagen's exclusivity in delivering a superior IV and injectable product with significantly faster delivery and improved comfort for patients across our expanding U.S. clinic footprint."

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, recently announced that enrollment is now complete for the OCU400 Phase 3 liMeliGhT clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP). As a one-year clinical trial, topline data will be available in the first quarter of 2027. These data are anticipated to support the Biologics License Application (BLA) filing for OCU400 and potential approval in 2027. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also provided acceptability of the U.S.-based trial for submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA).

"With enrollment complete for OCU400, we enter into a very significant time as a Company," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. "This milestone brings us even closer to potentially delivering our first novel modifier gene therapy candidate to market and providing a one-time treatment for life to hundreds of thousands of RP patients across the globe with unmet medical need."

