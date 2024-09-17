Investors Fully Subscribe ExchangeRight's $107 Million Portfolio Designed for Recession-Resilience

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that investors have fully subscribed the company's Net-Leased Portfolio 66 DST, a $107 million offering featuring 507,017 square feet of national tenants successfully operating in necessity-based industries. The portfolio is structured to provide economically resilient monthly distributions with a current annualized rate of 5.00%. Net-Leased Portfolio 66 DST is a closed offering and is not accepting new investors.

The DST was launched with a 40.42% loan-to-value and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 6.14% over a 5-year term. The offering contains 11 properties diversified across 8 states and 7 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Hy-Vee, Stop & Shop, and Tractor Supply.

"We launched this offering to meet the ongoing demand for investment solutions designed to provide tax-advantaged passive income that is stable through all points of the macroeconomic cycle," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "Like all offerings in our net lease platform, NLP 66 aims to protect investors' hard-earned capital and income through a broadly diversified portfolio of net-leased properties with primarily investment-grade tenants operating in necessity-based industries." The past performance of ExchangeRight's offerings, tenants, and cash flow is no guarantee of future results for Net-Leased Portfolio 66 or any other offerings.

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6.1 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of August 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded their return objectives since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,500 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties adjacent to strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

