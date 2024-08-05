Investors Fully Subscribe ExchangeRight's All-Cash 3 DST with 5.15% Current Cash Flow

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight has announced that investors have fully subscribed All-Cash 3 DST, a debt-free portfolio of net-leased real estate backed by investment-grade companies operating in necessity-based industries. The $16.36 million offering has been structured to provide monthly investor distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.15%, covered 100% by in-place revenues from the portfolio.

"Our commitment to protecting investors first and foremost is what makes us distinctive in the 1031/DST marketplace." Post this PASADENA, Calif. — Tenants occupying properties in ExchangeRight's fully subscribed All-Cash 3 DST (Monday, August 5, 2024).

All-Cash 3 DST features net-leased properties tenanted by Daybreak Market, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree. The portfolio's properties together span 26,511 square feet and are located in Florida and Texas, both non-income-tax states.

ExchangeRight All-Cash 3 DST's exit strategy aims to provide a tax-deferred cash-out refinance option in addition to the ability to complete a 1031 exchange, 721 exchange, cash out, or a combination of these options. Predicated upon successful future financing of the properties, ExchangeRight anticipates investors will have the option to receive a portion of their initial investment using a tax-deferred cash-out refinance, with the potential to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange of non-refinanced equity in a later transaction with an acquiring REIT. There is no guarantee that the DST's exit strategy objectives will be achieved.

"Our commitment to protecting investors makes us distinctive in the 1031/DST marketplace," said managing partner Warren Thomas. "Like all offerings in our net lease platform, All-Cash 3 DST is designed with conservative underwriting and a focus on long-term net-leased properties backed by historically recession-resilient tenants. This investor-centric strategy has helped us maintain our track record of every offering paying monthly investor cash flow at or above original underwriting." The past performance of ExchangeRight's offerings, tenants, and cash flow is no guarantee of future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of July 31, 2024. ExchangeRight provides REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All ExchangeRight offerings have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

[email protected]

(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight