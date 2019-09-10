Investors Gather to Hear New Cyber Security Tech Coming Out of South Korea

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'KIC-FedTech Accelerator' demo day is the final event of the accelerator program in which active & accredited investors and stakeholders hear pitches from the latest graduates of the 'KIC-FedTech Accelerator for KISA' program. The event was sponsored by the Korea Innovation Center (KIC), and the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), as well as FedTech, one of the best DC-based accelerators that specializes in innovative technologies. The event was attended by leading angel investors, mentors, and industry experts, venture capital, and national security fields.

The 2-week accelerator program was designed for the most promising Korean entrepreneurs in cyber security industry to optimize and execute their business models in the U.S.

Throughout the program, the Korean tech entrepreneurs expanded their knowledge of understanding the landscape of the U.S. cyber security market, and developed their business models and go-to-market strategies working with industry experts and mentors from the information security market, US public market, and the investors and government officials how to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills into real engagement with potential business partners.

The 7 participating companies, which were selected by KISA to participate in this program, are Arad Networks, CIOT, Ellexi, F1 Security, J2C, Octatco and Stealien.

- Arad Networks: Network virtualization technology to provide a secure, and safe IoT network.

- CIOT: Simplifies the process of establishing trust for the IoT, enabling end-to-end security architecture and scale.

- Ellexi: Data driven AI solution and services provider with expertise in software development.

- F1 Security: Information security consulting services, along with web security solutions and services.

- J2C: Iris recognition solutions that delivers superior performance at an affordable price. J2C is also developing solutions to personalize services for mobile, home, and business use.

- Octatco: Bio-authentication hardware and software solutions.

- Stealien: A mobile security app with tamper resistant and antivirus capabilities for improved mobile security use.

"The Washington D.C. Metropolitan area is the most widely known area in the US for the cybersecurity industry. The KISA Cyber Security Accelerator Program is a technology commercialization program designed to bring Korean security technology companies into the US security market. KIC will continue to focus on developing technology commercialization platforms and programs to support Korean technology companies in entering the East coast market," Jung Moon, Director General of KIC, said.

"KISA provided an excellent opportunity for outstanding cybersecurity startups to enter the US market through this event, and we will continue to partner with KIC Washington to support participating companies," Chaetae Im, Director of KISA Silicon Valley, said.

KIC Washington is a Korean government supported organization under the Ministry of Science and ICT that specializes in facilitating connections and entry to the U.S. market for Korean tech startups. Over the past five years, The KIC DC branch has helped about 500 Korean startups achieve growth in Korea and the United States. KISA is a Korean internet security organization under the Ministry of Science and ICT responsible for the cybersecurity of Korea. KISA's role in the United States is to protect and strengthen the competitiveness of Korean tech companies as they advance into the U.S. market.

KIC Washington will be hosting a major global pitch contest for technology companies in the Washington DC area in November 2019. The event will feature several international tech companies as they hope to invest in innovative new technologies coming out of Korea.

The Washington DC branch of the KIC can be reached at (571) 405.6220. For more information, please contact the Korean Innovation Center's website at https://kicdc.org.

