Investors Have the Opportunity to Join the Following Securities Fraud Investigations: Avangrid, Inc. (AGR), Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP), and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Avangrid, Inc. ("Avangrid" or "the Company") (NYSE: AGR), Squarespace, Inc. ("Squarespace" or "the Company") (NYSE: SQSP), and Blueprint Medicines Corporation ("Blueprint" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BPMC), for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of their directors and management.

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC)

The investigation focuses on determining if the PowerSchool board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP)

The investigation focuses on determining if the SquareSpace board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. SquareSpace announced on May 13, 2024, that private equity firm Premira would take it private in an all-cash deal valued at $6.9 billion, with a offer of $44 per share.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC)

The investigation focuses on determining if the Blueprint board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

