Investors in certain Debt Securities Offered by BMW USC in Private Placement Transactions May be Entitled to a Payment from an SEC Fair Fund

News provided by

BMW Fair Fund

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the BMW Fair Fund.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND
EXCHANGE COMMISSION


In the Matter of

Bayerische Motoren Werke,
Aktiengesellschaft, BMW of North America,
LLC, and BMW US Capital, LLC,

Respondents.


ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

File No. 3-20060

BMW FAIR FUND

SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

 

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired certain debt securities offered by BMW US Capital, LLC, ("BMW USC") in private placement transactions identified in Appendix A of the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") between April 11, 2016 and September 24, 2020, you may be entitled to receive a Distribution Payment from the BMW Fair Fund. For a complete list of eligible BMW USC 144a Bonds, please visit www.BMWFairFund.com.

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by the Plan approved by the Commission on November 22, 2023.  A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at www.BMWFairFund.com.

Determination of Recognized Claims

The amount of compensation shall be determined in accordance with the Plan of Allocation. Each Eligible Claimant's Preliminary Recovery Amount is determined by the Interest Amount, divided by the Aggregate Interest Amount, multiplied by the Net Available Fair Fund.  If an Eligible Claimant's Recognized Harm Amount is less than the Minimum Distribution Amount of $250, that Eligible Claimant will be deemed ineligible to receive a Distribution Payment.

How to Participate

If you believe you are potentially an Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Proof of Claim Form via the online claim filing portal available at www.BMWFairFund.com on or before the Claims Bar Date referenced below.  Alternatively, you may download and complete a paper Proof of Claim Form and mail it to the address below.  When submitting a claim, you must also include acceptable supporting documentation to confirm your transactions in eligible BMW USC 144a Bonds.

Claims Bar Date:   

May 10, 2024, 11:59 P.M. PT

Website:

www.BMWFairFund.com 

Email:        

[email protected]

Phone:       

1-844-460-0580

Address:     

BMW Fair Fund

c/o KCC Class Action Services

Fund Administrator

P.O. Box 6159

Novato, CA 94948-6159

Questions?

This Notice provides only summary information regarding the BMW Fair Fund.  We strongly recommend that you consult the documentation found at www.BMWFairFund.com in its entirety.

SOURCE BMW Fair Fund

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.