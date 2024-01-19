Investors in certain Debt Securities Offered by BMW USC in Private Placement Transactions May be Entitled to a Payment from an SEC Fair Fund

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the BMW Fair Fund.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION In the Matter of Bayerische Motoren Werke, Aktiengesellschaft, BMW of North America, LLC, and BMW US Capital, LLC, Respondents. ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING File No. 3-20060

BMW FAIR FUND



SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired certain debt securities offered by BMW US Capital, LLC, ("BMW USC") in private placement transactions identified in Appendix A of the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") between April 11, 2016 and September 24, 2020, you may be entitled to receive a Distribution Payment from the BMW Fair Fund. For a complete list of eligible BMW USC 144a Bonds, please visit www.BMWFairFund.com.

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by the Plan approved by the Commission on November 22, 2023. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at www.BMWFairFund.com.

Determination of Recognized Claims

The amount of compensation shall be determined in accordance with the Plan of Allocation. Each Eligible Claimant's Preliminary Recovery Amount is determined by the Interest Amount, divided by the Aggregate Interest Amount, multiplied by the Net Available Fair Fund. If an Eligible Claimant's Recognized Harm Amount is less than the Minimum Distribution Amount of $250, that Eligible Claimant will be deemed ineligible to receive a Distribution Payment.

How to Participate

If you believe you are potentially an Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Proof of Claim Form via the online claim filing portal available at www.BMWFairFund.com on or before the Claims Bar Date referenced below. Alternatively, you may download and complete a paper Proof of Claim Form and mail it to the address below. When submitting a claim, you must also include acceptable supporting documentation to confirm your transactions in eligible BMW USC 144a Bonds.

Claims Bar Date: May 10, 2024, 11:59 P.M. PT Website: www.BMWFairFund.com Email: [email protected] Phone: 1-844-460-0580 Address: BMW Fair Fund c/o KCC Class Action Services Fund Administrator P.O. Box 6159 Novato, CA 94948-6159

Questions?

This Notice provides only summary information regarding the BMW Fair Fund. We strongly recommend that you consult the documentation found at www.BMWFairFund.com in its entirety.

