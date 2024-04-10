Investors in Lantronix, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before April 23, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - LTRX

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lantronix, Inc. ("Lantronix, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LTRX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lantronix, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 11, 2023 and February 8, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products, network-enabled devices, excluding traditional computers like laptops and servers; (ii) Lantronix's customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company's business; (iii) certain of Lantronix's embedded IoT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IoT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (v) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lantronix, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 23, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP