Investors in WM Technology, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 16, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - MAPS

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in WM Technology, Inc. ("WM Technology, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAPS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of WM Technology, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 25, 2021 and September 24, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/wm-technology-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=109656&wire=4

MAPS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: defendants acted with scienter in that they knew that the public documents and statements issued or disseminated in the name of the Company were materially false and misleading; knew that such statements or documents would be issued or disseminated to the investing public; and knowingly and substantially participated, or acquiesced in the issuance or dissemination of such statements or documents as primary violations of the securities laws. These defendants by virtue of their receipt of information reflecting the true facts of the Company, their control over, and/or receipt and/or modification of the Company's allegedly materially misleading statements, and/or their associations with the Company which made them privy to confidential proprietary information concerning the Company, participated in the fraudulent scheme alleged herein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in WM Technology, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until December 16, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

