Investors of All Levels "Embark" on their Personal Financial Journey with Online Investing Service

APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embark team is pleased to announce the launch of our rebranded automated investing platform powered by Betterment and our 3-D Endowment Investment Philosophy®. Discover a better way to align your personal goals with your investments for your IRA, Roth IRA or savings accounts. With no minimum investment, lower fees than most traditional financial advisers, automated deposits, and self-rebalancing, Embark is a great tool for accounts of any size. Investment advisory services are provided to Embark by ETF Model Solutions, LLC.

Embark is focused on connecting with investors and making the investing process simple to understand and stress-free. Our logo depicts a lighthouse which serves as the guiding light for our six goals-based portfolios. Our portfolios are strategically named after various watercraft to represent the objective of each portfolio in a manner that ordinary investors can better understand. Our relatable and simple to use platform helps investors understand the objectives of each portfolio with the intent to provide our clients with confidence and peace of mind that they are on the right path to achieve their long-term personal goals.

In addition to our various portfolios and technology platform, Embark clients have the option to receive a free wealth plan provided by Planswell by filling out a questionnaire on our website. After completion, an Embark CFP® professional will call to discuss the plan. The sole goal of our firm is to bring to bear the aspirational concept of three-dimensional investing to every investor, using technology to make the process better, cheaper, and faster. Visit us today at Embark-Invest.com and Embark on your personal financial journey today!

Try Embark Today with no Advisor Fee!

To celebrate our launch, Embark is waiving our advisor fee for new clients through the end of May 31, 2023. We invite you to open up an account and embark on your personal financial journey. Opening an account is simple and easy. Whether you are saving for retirement, a future purchase, or any goal in between, one of Embark's six themed portfolios can be your guiding light.

For more information visit

Disclosures

Embark™ is a digital investment service advised by ETF Model Solutions, LLC. Investments recommended by Embark involve risk and will fluctuate in value, and may lose money. Embark™ utilizes the platform and technology services of Betterment LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Custody and trading services for the program are provided by Betterment Securities, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory fee waiver available for new clients only. Advisory fees will be waived for all accounts opened by new clients for the period from the account opening through 3/31/2023. After 3/31/2023, Embark's standard advisory fees apply. See Embark's ADV Brochure Part 2A for fee schedule. Fee waiver does not apply to Betterment's standard wrap program fees.

We have partnered with the Planswell service to provide clients with wealth planning tools. The projections and tools provided by Planswell are for informational purposes only and should not be considered by the user as fiduciary advice provided by Embark. Planswell tools and recommendations are separate and distinct from the goals-related advice and investment portfolios that Embark provides through the Betterment platform.

