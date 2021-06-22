Investors of Intrepid Private Capital Group's Network Reveal How to Make a Business Plan That Stands Out and Gets Noticed

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A smart fellow once said: "The future belongs to those who plan for it!" … and he was right. It is certainly true in life, in general, and certainly no less true in the pursuit of happiness. Nor is it less true in the pursuit of the almighty dollar. Unquestionably, the most successful businesses worldwide are those that are steadfastly following a carefully considered and articulated business plan for the ultimate success of their enterprise.

Intrepid Private Capital Group, a network of motivated investors from around the globe, perceives the successful future of a prospective client invariably as the direct result of Intrepid's team being favorably impressed by the quality of the business planning documentation, both its entirety and its presentation. It is with these important attributes in mind that Intrepid has historically — and continuously — advised entrepreneurs seeking business capital to do so with the presence of a "proper business plan."

For decades, the officers/principals of Intrepid Private Capital Group have described a "Proper Business Plan" as one which is in possession of these essential attributes:

Executive Summary

Company History

Business Objective

Detailed Business Description

Use of Funding Proceeds

Keys to Success

Sustainable Competitive Advantage Detail

Business Plan Timetable

Management Team Detail

Market Differentiation Data

Professional Advisors (Solicitor, CPA, etc.)

Marketing Plan

Minimum of Five-Year Revenue Projections

Supporting Documentation (Copies of Patents, Contracts, etc.)

Once in possession of these genuinely essential elements, Intrepid explains, investors will feel supremely confident that they are in possession of everything needed in order to take a carefully considered opportunity forward through funding and closing. That is the exciting goal and purpose of a Business Plan. Use this checklist to complete the plan and prepare it for skillful, accomplished and trustworthy hands of professionals to get the funding needed — fast.

When seeking funding for a business, project or invention with a minimum of USD 1 million, private funding sources such as Intrepid's network can help get a business plan in front of as many motivated investors as possible. Visit Intrepid Private Capital Group to submit an application and rapidly reach motivated investors from around the world.

