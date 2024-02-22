Investor's Resource's Shari Burnum Ranked as a Forbes Top Women Advisor

Burnum has been recognized among this cohort of women wealth advisors for three consecutive years, making a substantial jump in this year's rankings

MADISON, Ala., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor's Resource, a comprehensive wealth management team of experienced advisors, today shared that Shari Burnum, CFP®, CEO and founder, has been named to the 2024 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list. Since 2019, Investor's Resource has been affiliated with independent advisor growth platform, RFG Advisory ("RFG").

This marks the third consecutive year that Burnum has secured a position on the Top Women Wealth Advisors list, rising to fourth in the rankings this year. This accomplishment reinforces Burnum's continued dedication to providing a top-tier client experience and is a testament to her status as a leader in the financial advisory field. One in which women typically represent 15% to 20% of the make-up.

"Shari's consistent inclusion among this stellar group of women advisors speaks volumes about her extraordinary leadership and dedication to her clients," said RFG Advisory President Shannon Spotswood. "She's not just a role model for her team at Investor's Resource but a powerhouse advisor and leader."

This latest accolade comes on the heels of a year marked by rapid growth for Investor's Resource, with Burnum and her team adding a new partner and financial advisor, Brock Eson, to enhance client access and deliver a heightened level of advisory services to their clients.

"It's an honor to continue to be seen amongst my peers as a Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor," said Burnum. "This recognition is a reflection of the collective dedication and hard work from my team of amazing advisors and our service staff."

Investor's Resource was named among Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 and 2023. The firm has also received various local recognition such as the Alabama Small Business Award in 2022, and was named Best Financial Advisors in Huntsville, AL in 2022 by Expertise.

Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State recognition showcases the top professionals in the industry, representing experts across the nation by state. Conducted by SHOOK Research, advisors are selected through a comprehensive process that involves in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to assess each advisor qualitatively. This assessment is a crucial element of a ranking algorithm that considers various factors, such as client retention, industry experience, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative criteria like assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

About Investor's Resource

Investor's Resource is home to a comprehensive wealth management team based in Madison, Alabama with a client base around the country. invresource.com/investors-resource-advantage. The services of the team range from investment management and financial planning to tax and estate planning for individuals and families. Our vision is to be our client's "Trusted Partner for Life". We are committed to a client's entire life and the financial well-being of their family; therefore, our services evolve to meet those changing needs. We have adopted a practice of continuous process improvement and value high levels of client satisfaction and long-term relationships with our clients. Visit invresource.com to find out more. For more information on Investor's Resource awards, please visit https://www.invresource.com/investors-resource-advantage.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides advisors all the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provides loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence. For more information, visit: rfgadvisory.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

Tom Warburton

347-400-3483

[email protected]

Lindsay McCoy

906-322-4982

[email protected]

SOURCE RFG Advisory