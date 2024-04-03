Investors who lost money on DICK's Sporting Goods(DKS) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - DKS

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DICK's Sporting Goods ("DICK's Sporting Goods" or the "Company") (NYSE: DKS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DICK's Sporting Goods investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/dicks-sporting-goods-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=73838&wire=4

DKS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: a) demand for products in Dicks Sporting Good's outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (b) the "structural changes" that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company's profitability; (c) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company's profitability; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, defendants' statements about the Company's business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DICK's Sporting Goods during the relevant time frame, you have until April 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

