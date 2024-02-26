Investors who lost money on Hut 8 Corp.(HUT) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - HUT

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Hut 8 Corp..

Shareholders who purchased shares of HUT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 9, 2023 to January 18, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) one of the largest shareholders in U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. ("USBTC"), one of the companies that merged to create Hub 8, is an undisclosed related party; (2) one of USBTC's core assets has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; (3) the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of HUT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 8, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

