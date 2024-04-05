Investors who lost money on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.(IRTC) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - IRTC

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of IRTC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: January 11, 2022 to May 30, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the lawsuit, defendants falsely represented to investors that one of iRhythm's main products, the Zio AT monitor, was a real-time heart monitor intended for high-risk patients. Specifically, defendants repeatedly touted the potential growth for the Zio AT as an innovative product that had only just begun to penetrate the market for real-time monitoring, which investors looked upon favorably given the premium selling price associated with devices approved for high-risk patients. As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of iRhythm common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 8, 2024.

