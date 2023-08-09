Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) between August 2022, to March 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

News provided by

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 10:40 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) in excess of $100,000 between August 2, 2022, to March 15, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 19, 2023. Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 14, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor inNASDAQ: PTRA over alleged violations of securities laws by Proterra Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and that the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

Those who purchased Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) shares between August 2, 2022, to March 15, 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Also from this source

Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. between Nov. 2022 and March 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

Investors who lost over $250,000 with Rite Aid Corporation shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.