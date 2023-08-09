Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) between August 2022, to March 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) in excess of $100,000 between August 2, 2022, to March 15, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 19, 2023. Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On July 14, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor inNASDAQ: PTRA over alleged violations of securities laws by Proterra Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and that the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

